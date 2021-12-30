Kavan: ‘American Underdog’ an inspiring game-winner

Whether it’s Tom Brady getting drafted in the sixth round, Michael Jordan being cut from his high school basketball team, or the “Miracle on Ice” in the 1980 Winter Olympics, underdogs hold a special place in the hearts of sports fans. Perhaps the biggest underdog of all is one Kurt Warner in the film “American Underdog.”

Based on a true story, Warner (Zachary Levi) is a talented young quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa. More than anything, he dreams of playing in the NFL.

Consumed by watching game film and sending it to NFL scouts, his roommate talks him into going out to enjoy himself. It’s there that he eyes a girl named Brenda (Anna Paquin).

Warner and Brenda hit it off well, but her life is complicated. She’s a divorced mother of two, including a son, Zack (Hayden Zaller), who requires special attention and care due to the fact that he’s blind.

It’s difficult enough for Warner attempting to go from UNI to the NFL. Add in his relationship with Brenda and her children and it becomes a demanding juggling act. But the determined and pure-at-heart Warner wouldn’t have it any other way.

The day he’s waited his entire life for, the NFL Draft, finally arrives upon his graduation from UNI. Unfortunately for Warner, his name does not get called. Heartbroken and questioning if his dream is nothing but a fantasy, Warner is left with few options.

Feeling guilty about not supporting Brenda and the children, Warner applies at Hy-Vee and begins stocking shelves through the winter months until he can attempt to try out for teams in the spring.

Even if it means playing a stint in the Arena Football League for the Iowa Barnstormers, if Warner truly wants to live his dream in the NFL and support his family, he’ll need to swallow his pride and rely on his faith in order to reach his destiny.

As a die-hard fan who’s watched every snap the Rams have had in the last 20 years, I have a patent soft spot to Kurt Warner. We now know Warner led the St. Louis Rams as a league MVP to a Super Bowl victory in a remarkable 1999 season.

Warner isn’t exactly a household name like Peyton Manning or Brett Favre, but his humble beginnings and unfathomable journey to the Hall of Fame is a story that deserved to be told. That said, “American Underdog” is layered with more clichés than penalty flags in an NFL game.

For those that hold faith and football close to their chest, this is a film that was made for you and the whole family. Others will roll their eyes at the underdog overcoming the odds yet again, but even to the cynics, Paquin will keep audiences engaged with her dynamite performance as Brenda. Her relationship with Levi’s Warner is a struggle throughout almost the entirety of the film, but it’s this relationship that’s the glue that keeps the film connecting for touchdown after touchdown.

While it’s true that the film’s formula is something we’ve seen a million times, we’ve never seen anything quite like Kurt Warner. From going undrafted and stocking shelves, to Super Bowls and the Hall of Fame, Warner is a true underdog in every sense of the word. But more importantly, he’s a champion both on and off the field.

Grade: B+

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

