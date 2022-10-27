Kavan: ‘Black Adam’ gloomy, yet highly entertaining

While it seems like Hollywood is releasing a new superhero film every other month, it’s rare that we get to see the antihero in the lead role. Such is the case in “Black Adam,” based on the DC Comics character who is far from a knight in shining armor.

The film begins over 5,000 years ago in Middle Eastern-like Kahndaq. Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is a former slave turned champion who receives his powers from the Council of Wizards, as he’s deemed worthy. Those who’ve seen “Shazam” will notice the similarities here.

The problem with Teth-Adam is, he’s not one to negotiate with his enemies. He kills first and asks questions later.

Needless to say, as punishment for abusing his powers, the wizards hold him captive with no intentions of ever letting him free.

Now in present day Kahndaq, it’s more of a metropolitan city, but it still has its issues. The city is being overtaken by a crime organization known as the Intergang.

Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), a freedom-fighter and professor seeking a better life for her and her son Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), is in search of the fabled Crown of Sabbac. In the wrong hands, or more specifically in the hands of the Intergang, could lead to the complete destruction of Kahndaq.

While Adrianna finds the crown, she also releases Teth-Adam from his 5,000-year prison sentence. Teth-Adam takes care of several members of the Intergang tailing Adrianna and Amon, and his new mission in life is to protect his rescuers at all costs.

This is admirable in a sense, but not everyone sees it that way. From stage left enters the Justice Society of America that includes: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Someone as powerful as Teth-Adam, who destroys anyone who gets in his way, doesn’t exactly fit the JSA’s code of conduct.

In order to stop the Intergang’s leader, Ishmael (Marwan Kenzari), from wearing the Crown of Sabbac and taking his self-righteous place as a demonic tyrant of Kahndaq, Teth-Adam and the JSA will need to find common ground of some kind. Otherwise, Ishamel and the Intergang will ensure there is nothing left to fight over.

In many ways, Black Adam is the character Johnson was born to play, as the ex-wrestler and Hollywood star looks the part arguably more than any actor we’ve ever seen in a superhero film.

In other ways, though, it’s a dramatic turn for Johnson. His Black Adam character is stoic, fierce and hardly cracks a smile throughout the entirety of the film.

Then again, this is a DC product. It’s dark, bleak and the humor is scarce. For some, it will be a bore to sit through. For others, it will be an action-packed CGI extravaganza with the volume turned up to 100.

With beloved characters scattered throughout the film, including a mesmerizing Doctor Fate by an impressive Brosnan, the film will fly by as fast as Black Adam himself. And many won’t be able to contain themselves with a mid-credits scene setting up an exciting future for the franchise.

Having plenty of action, fan-service layered everywhere and a solid origin story, “Black Adam” does the job it set out to do. While it may not soar to the sky, it will entertain the masses and leave the smiling to them as opposed to the titular antihero.

Grade: B+