Kavan: Black Panther’ sequel deliberate, impactful film

When “Black Panther” was released in 2018 to critical and commercial acclaim, a sequel was a no-brainer. With the untimely passing of the lead actor and star of the franchise in Chadwick Boseman, though, this shook everyone to their core and put the sequel in doubt. Nevertheless, as the saying goes, “the show must go on,” and so it does in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Following the one-year anniversary of the death of T’Challa/Black Panther, the resourceful Wakanda is threatened by a new enemy. This enemy goes by the name of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who happens to be the king of an underwater civilization known as Talokan.

Namor may have superhero strength, but he’s far from a hero himself. While he’s a loyal protector of Talokan and would die protecting his people, he’s also not afraid to kill anyone that gets in his way.

As it turns out, he comes to Wakanda seeking help from Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Princess Shuri (Letitita Wright). Wakanda was known to be the only country in the world to produce the valuable resource of vibranium, but Talokan has it, too.

The problem is, a wiz-kid college student and scientist by the name of Riri Williams (Dominique Throne) has created a device that can detect vibranium. As such, it’d only be a matter of time before the device would locate the secret underwater organization of Talokan and King Namor’s people.

Therefore, Namor offers a proposition to the Wakandans. He asks them to help locate and kill this scientist before the outside world puts Talokan and Wakanda in danger.

While the outside world oftentimes misconstrues the Wakandans, they’re the opposite of murderers, and they won’t stand by and let an innocent young girl get killed.

For Ramonda, Shuri and the rest of Wakanda, they have their work cut out for them against Namor and his army, who will do whatever it takes to protect the secrecy of their homeland. With Wakanda no longer having their powerful king and protector in Black Panther, it’s going to take everyone to defend Wakanda and protect Riri like one of their own.

A sequel to the innovative and Best Picture-nominated “Black Panther” was always going to be challenging. Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, that challenge turned into a near impossibility.

That said, “Wakanda Forever” holds down the fort as best as it possibly can without its star and hero. In particular, Angela Bassett is a dynamite as Queen Ramonda, commanding a presence in every scene she’s in.

Letitia Wright also impresses and steps up to the plate as the main protagonist, filling shoes that are unfathomable, but doing so with grace, grief and raw emotion.

For a superhero film and Marvel standards, “Wakanda Forever” lacks the action sequences of its many predecessors in the MCU canon. At 161 minutes, with a story driven by dialogue over adventure, it can be difficult sitting through the pacing issues, especially for children hoping to see a new Black Panther scratch and claw his/her way to triumph.

It does make the film stand out from the rest, though. It’s arguably the most emotional, touching and poignant superhero film ever made, and more than a worthy tribute to the late Boseman.

At its core, “Wakanda Forever” is much more than grieving and remembering those we’ve lost. It’s about fighting and pushing forward even when you don’t have the strength to, and honoring a legacy that will last forever.

Grade: B