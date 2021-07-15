Kavan: ‘Black Widow’ one of summer’s best

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the one who took in Natasha and Yelena and submitted them into being the killing machines of their assassin days, is at it again. He has an army of female assassins that are forced to obey his every command, and won’t stop until he reaches global domination.

To make things worse, a seemingly robotic and invincible supersoldier known as Taskmaster is on Natasha and Yelena’s every trail. To avoid further terror and seek revenge on their lost childhood and adolescence, the sisters must reunite with the help of Mom and Dad to take down Dreykov once and for all.

In what’s a proper sendoff for Johansson’s Black Widow character, the action is frequent and consistently top-notch. You’ll be hard-pressed to find better hand-to-hand combat sequences, which is so fitting for a character that’s been entertaining us in those sequences for the past decade.

David Harbour looks like he’s having a blast in his goofy fatherly role, reliving the glory days of his character’s super-soldier past. Florence Pugh is also an absolute knockout as younger sister Yelena. Her on-screen chemistry with Johansson is undeniable, and you can’t help but feel a passing of the torch that exceeds beyond the characters they’re playing in life imitating art.