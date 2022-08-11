Kavan: 'Bullet Train’ a wild and entertaining excursion

There’s nothing like capping off a hot summer of blockbusters like a cool and breezy action comedy that keeps you entertained and on your toes. Such is the story in “Bullet Train,” based on the Japanese novel.

The leading character is an assassin named Ladybug (Brad Pitt). Ladybug’s problem is, he believes he brings bad luck everywhere he goes, hence his ironic assassin name (ladybugs are supposed to bring good luck).

Despite assurances from his handler, Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), he’s not sure his luck will ever turn around. With a little optimism, he takes his next job thinking maybe it’ll be what turns his luck around. After all, the job is simple enough – board a bullet train to retrieve a coveted briefcase.

With Ladybug, though, no job is ever easy. Unbeknownst to him, there are four other assassins on the train looking to obtain the very same briefcase.

There are the “twins” in Lemon and Tangerine, who bare zero physical resemblance, but are equally likable and hilarious (Brian Tyree-Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson); The Prince (Joey King), who appears to be as innocent as she is young in her schoolgirl outfit, and The Wolf (Bad Bunny), whose anger and thirst for vengeance know no bounds.

To complicate matters even further, accompanying these assassins on the bullet train are “The Son” (Logan Lerman), whose father is a renowned crime lord known as the White Death; the Hornet (Zazie Beetz), who prefers working covertly in the background, and Kimura (Andrew Koji), a loving father who’s seeking revenge on the assassin who pushed his son off a rooftop and into the hospital.

Meanwhile, all Ladybug wants to do is complete his mission and go home before he gets himself killed, or kills someone else he’s not supposed to. One thing is for certain, as the train makes its way from Tokyo to Kyoto, blood will be shed, and not every passenger who stepped aboard the train will be leaving the same way they walked in.

Unlike most action comedies, it’s the mysterious characters and unexpected plot twists that separate “Bullet Train” from the traditional genre. It’s really quite delightful to gain more information on each character as the film goes on, and see how all their stories tie together at the film’s end. It’s as if an Agatha Christie novel meets a Liam Neeson film, and it works far better than it should.

A large credit to that goes to the all-ensemble cast, who are nothing short of spectacular. Tyree-Henry and Taylor-Johnson probably have the most lines outside of Pitt, and for valid reasons. Their chemistry and emphatic energy help keep the train moving, both figuratively and literally.

But a film is only as great as its leading star, and “Bullet Train” has a fantastic one at that in Pitt. His Ladybug is clueless and seemingly unremarkable as he is unlucky, but he’s also strongly skilled, and will have audiences roaring with his one-liners in the impossibly terrible situations he finds himself in.

Don’t let the film’s looks deceive you. “Bullet Train” appears to be that generic action/comedy you watched on Netflix last week, but this train is sharper and faster than it appears. With Pitt as the conductor, “Bullet Train” is a one-way ticket that will keep you laughing and guessing until the final stop.

Grade: B+

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.