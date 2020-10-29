Kavan: ‘Chicago 7’ A witty courtroom drama

During one of the darkest times in American history, political leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated. The Vietnam War was rampant, and draft numbers were doubling. This history, while bleak, is one we can all recall or read about in any history book in school.
A story we’re not as familiar with is the trial that ensued in the summer of 1968 during the Democratic National Convention. Director Aaron Sorkin unfolds one of the greatest stories rarely told in the Netflix film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
With rising tension during the Vietnam War, antiwar activists planned to gather at the 1968 Democratic National Convention to peacefully protest. These activists include Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baren Cohen), Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch).
When things get out of hand, the peaceful protest turns into an abrupt riot between the activists and the Chicago Police Department. Each of the activists is arrested, leading to a hostile and tumultuous trial.
William Kunstler (Mark Rylance) is the fearless defense lawyer in charge of defending (mostly) each member of the Chicago 7. As if Kunstler didn’t have enough of an uphill battle, the presiding judge, Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella), shows his bias early and often and holds the boisterous members of the Chicago 7 in contempt multiple times, including Kunstler.
On the other side of the fence, working for the prosecution is the morally-righteous Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Schultz puts together a rock-solid case, but battles his inner conscience as to whether there should even be a trial.
There are numerous outbreaks throughout the course of the trial. In humorous fashion, hippies Rubin and Hoffman (no relation to Judge Hoffman) are never shy about mocking the curmudgeon Judge Hoffman. It’s less humorous when Judge Hoffman shows his prejudice against Seale, a co-founder of the Black Panther Party.
With a borderline-corrupt judge, Kunstler must convince the jury, against all odds, of the innocence of the Chicago 7 in a trial that has to be seen to be believed.
The A-list cast is one of many appeals to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and without question, there is potential Oscar gold in store for a few of these cast members. Sacha Baren Cohen (“Borat”) shows off his goofy side as the carefree hippie in Hoffman, but he also shows true conviction and belief-in-self as the notable activist. Rylance shines, as always, as the famed defense lawyer, but it’s hard to outshine Redmayne as the nervous and brilliant Hayden, fearing for his life but standing up for what’s right.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a tailor-made courtroom drama, with about 80% of the film taking place in the courtroom. A courtroom drama is only as great as its dialogue, and we’re in excellent hands with Aaron Sorkin (“West Wing,” “Moneyball,” “A Few Good Men”), whose writing credentials stack up against anyone, and always keeps us engaged with witty, and thought-provoking conversation.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a timely and important film. It’s a reminder that while some things change, others remain the same. The film’s also an assuring nod to our founding fathers, that we must never forget about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That we hold these truths to be self-evident.
Grade: A-
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.
