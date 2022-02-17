Kavan: ‘Death on the Nile’ an old-fashioned whodunnit'

After the commercial success of the film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel “Murder on the Orient Express,” Kenneth Branagh is back in the director’s chair and starring once again as the famous detective Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile.”

The film opens to a flashback scene with a young and clean-shaven Poirot on the battlefield in World War I. Not only does the scene depict Poirot’s quick-wit and intelligence, but it also explains why he grows that mesmerizing mustache. And why he never plans on shaving it.

Back to the present day, Poirot is on vacation in Egypt when his old friend Bouc (Tom Bateman) invites him to a honeymoon cruise for the striking and wealthy heiress, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot).

Linnet recently married the broad and handsome Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), but there’s more to the story than that. Doyle was recently engaged to Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), only to break off the engagement and marry Linnet, Jacqueline’s former best friend. And yes, “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” certainly applies here.

Rounding out the cruise is Bouc’s mother Euphemia (Annette Benning), who disapproves of almost all of her son’s decisions.

There’s jazz singer Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo) and her daughter Rosalie (Letitia Wright).

Lastly, we have a scholarly doctor named Linus Windlesham (Russell Brand); Linnett’s godmother in Marie Van Schuyler (Jennifer Saunders); Marie’s nurse Mrs. Bowers (Dawn French); a French maid named Louise Bourget (Rose Leslie), and finally, Linnet’s cousin and lawyer Andrew Katchadourian (Ali Fazal).

In what seems like a peaceful cruise down the Nile river quickly turns into horrific tragedy and murder. All of the above passengers are susceptible to be the murderer or the murdered.

As the world’s greatest detective peels back the layers through his interrogations and observations of each suspect, there is more to this mystery than Poirot ever dreamed of. With each passenger having their own motive, no one is innocent until Poirot can identify the true killer once and for all.

The murder/mystery and Hollywood whodunnit has always been a popular genre. It’s only grown more prevalent in recent years with the delightfully appealing “Knives Out,” a film that will be sure to draw comparisons here.

Of course, “Death on the Nile” isn’t anywhere close to as dynamic as “Knives Out,” nor does it try to be.

“Death on the Nile” is a slow burn. Truthfully, it’s a throwback to the days of old when life seemed simpler and not so rushed. The mystery, murder and whodunnit – all of this gets addressed – but it gets addressed at its own pace as it strings you along slowly but surely.

As for Branagh, he’s greatly improved his dialect, with his character’s Belgian-accent being a little too realistic and difficult to understand in “Murder on the Orient Express.” The ensemble cast play their parts well, but Branagh’s Poirot is really the only character of significant impact. He’s the star of the show, and Branagh seems to enjoy the role almost as much as his ridiculous, but captivating mustache.

There’s nothing particularly new or daring about “Death on the Nile.” Those that enjoy a slower and more thought-provoking story, though, will be rewarded with every minute detail the film subtly drops in your popcorn bag before the thrilling reveal.

Grade: B+

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

