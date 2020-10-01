Kavan: ‘Devil All the Time’ a chilling thriller

“The Devil All the Time” will not be for everyone. It’s extremely dark, broody and tough to watch at times. When the film’s at its best, though, it is mesmerizing watching a young man become almost the devil himself to overcome the corruption and evil in his small-town life.

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

