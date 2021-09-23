Kavan: Eastwood’s star power salvages “Cry Macho”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A generation gap, broken-down vehicles, stolen vehicles, a henchman, the Mexico City police and wining and dining in small towns are some of the many adventures awaiting Mike and Rafo on their destination to the Texas border. The two learn more about each other and come to understand their differences and similarities in each roadblock and fork in the road along the way.

As Eastwood ages, in each of his recent films, he’s come to embrace the “get off my lawn” persona in his characters. Perhaps it’s not an exaggeration or much of an acting reach, but he slides into those roles like a perfectly fit glove.

Much like “Gran Torino,” to which there are obvious parallels here, he develops outstanding chemistry with his protégé in Eduardo Minett, who shows off the charm and humor about as well as his character’s pet rooster, Macho.

Don’t be misled, though. “Cry Macho,” much like its director and lead actor, is slow and methodical. There are more naps than car chases, which is surely more believable than watching Eastwood outrun police officers in a high-speed chase in 2021.

There are several weaknesses, including plot holes that never quite get answered. Add that to an underwhelming conclusion, and it’s easy to view “Cry Macho” as more of a pony than a stallion.