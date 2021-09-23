Kavan: Eastwood’s star power salvages “Cry Macho”

It’s a difficult task to attempt to direct and star as the lead role in one of your films. Try tackling this task at age 91, and it’s laughingly implausible. Fortunately for all of us, most people aren’t Clint Eastwood, who is back on the saddle in the neo-Western, “Cry Macho.”
Set in 1979, Mike Milo (Clint Eastwood) is a retired rodeo star whose glory days are in the rearview mirror. Mike spends most of his days by himself and keeping to himself, as his wife and son died in a car accident years ago.
Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam) is a Texas rancher and friend of Mike’s. Howard meets up with Mike one day to ask a favor: to bring his son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), from Mexico City to Texas. Rafo is currently living with his mother, Leta (Fernanda Urrejola), who’s interested in just about everything except her son.
Logically, Mike rolls his eyes and rejects the favor. That is until Howard guilt-trips him about taking care of him when his wife and son passed away. A disgruntled Mike reluctantly agrees to go down to Mexico City and bring Rafo home.
To say there are mishaps along the way would be a massive understatement. Rafo is 13-years-old, mad at the world and trusts no one — especially an old rodeo star he just met.
Not only do Mike and Rafo clash, but Leta’s trusted henchman is close behind following their every move. There’s some bad blood between Howard and Leta, and even though she really couldn’t care less about Rafo, the last thing she wants is for Howard to get his way.
A generation gap, broken-down vehicles, stolen vehicles, a henchman, the Mexico City police and wining and dining in small towns are some of the many adventures awaiting Mike and Rafo on their destination to the Texas border. The two learn more about each other and come to understand their differences and similarities in each roadblock and fork in the road along the way.
As Eastwood ages, in each of his recent films, he’s come to embrace the “get off my lawn” persona in his characters. Perhaps it’s not an exaggeration or much of an acting reach, but he slides into those roles like a perfectly fit glove.
Much like “Gran Torino,” to which there are obvious parallels here, he develops outstanding chemistry with his protégé in Eduardo Minett, who shows off the charm and humor about as well as his character’s pet rooster, Macho.
Don’t be misled, though. “Cry Macho,” much like its director and lead actor, is slow and methodical. There are more naps than car chases, which is surely more believable than watching Eastwood outrun police officers in a high-speed chase in 2021.
There are several weaknesses, including plot holes that never quite get answered. Add that to an underwhelming conclusion, and it’s easy to view “Cry Macho” as more of a pony than a stallion.
Still, Eastwood is smart and knows his strengths at this point in his career. The best part of the film is the dialogue shared between a tired old man who’s seen it all, and a bright-eyed kid learning about life’s journey and destination.
“Cry Macho” is far from Eastwood’s best work, but if it happens to be his final work, he can ride into the sunset with that famous squint and unmatched legendary status.
Grade: B-
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.