Kavan: Eye-popping ‘Dune’ worth seeing

Hollywood has a tendency of taking films that flopped decades ago and making them pop and flash with today’s dazzling special effects. Such is the case of “Dune,” a remake of the same film released in 1984.

The year is 10191 on the ocean planet of Caladan. Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) is a young heir to his father Duke Leto and mother Lady Jessica (Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson). They rule over Caladan and are overprotective of their son, who many believe could be the messiah.

Duke Leto — the Duke of House Atreides — makes a decision to colonize the desert planet of Arrakis. It turns out Arrakis is the host of a mysterious spice that can produce longer life spans and other powers. With such a magical spice, it goes without saying that it’s not easy to access.

Arrakis is controlled by the merciless House Harkonnen, led by a terrifying ruler in Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard). The barren planet is also protected by locals known as the Fremen, distinguishable by their glowing blue eyes.

There’s more. The spice is surrounded by oversized sandworms, who are as frightening as they sound, swallowing anyone who dares to enter their path. Fortunately for Paul and his royal family, they have help, and they’re going to need it.

The Duke’s first-hand man is the brave and intense Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin). Then there’s the less intense Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), a playful and loyal mentor to Paul.

Like his mother, Paul possesses powers and gifts, but he doesn’t fully understand them yet. He also has visions in which he can’t stop seeing a mysterious girl he’s never met (Zendaya). Paul has his work cut out for him if he’s going to fulfill his prophecy and inhabit the dangerous planet of Arrakis as a destination for the future.

If there’s a consistent theme in “Dune,” it’s the breathtaking visuals that will undoubtedly win every award in that category for the next several months. The ambition to create such a massive and stunning geographical world is beyond impressive and a true sight to behold.

For some, the scenery will be enough. For others, it will be the dragging storyline that will leave them feeling empty. To be certain, “Dune” requires more than a fair amount of patience in setting up its grand story.

Advantageous to the film, it’s led by an A-list cast to help keep the audience invested. Chalamet carries the torch well as the brave, tortured and bewildered Paul. Ferguson is also a brilliant Lady Jessica, perfecting that delicate balance of a caring and harsh mother desperately pushing her gifted son to live up to his potential.

“Dune” is being marketed as the next “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” franchise, but don’t be fooled. This is just part one, and the film clearly is saving the epic battles and fight scenes for part two. In the age of “John Wick” and the “Avengers,” that’s a challenging feat, but let’s give the film credit for setting up a story first and saving the best for later.

“Dune” can be guilty of being dull, confusing and mind-blowingly big, but in the midst of all that is a spectacle for the eyes to behold. “Dune” may not be something to feel, but it is certainly something to see.

Grade: B

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

