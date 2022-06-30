Kavan: Flashy ‘Elvis’ mostly lands the right notes

Whether it’s Freddie Mercury or Elton John, Hollywood has discovered a recent interest in showcasing the lives of immortal musical icons to audiences old enough to relive the days of old, and newer audiences to learn just how impactful these artists were. The latest being the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” himself in “Elvis.”

The life and career of Elvis Presley is uniquely narrated by his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Colonel Parker, with his distinct accent, describes a young Elvis (Austin Butler) as a lightning rod that is unlike any musical talent he’s ever seen.

It’s not only Elvis’ voice that makes him standout, but it’s the way that he dances and moves his hips in a way that, quite frankly, was far ahead of his time. Colonel Parker looks at Elvis and sees dollar signs.

It’s more complicated than that, though. This is still an extraordinarily young Elvis who’s too naïve to know his potential or how to get there. Additionally, adding Colonel Parker as his manager to turn him into a superstar is a hard sell for the conservative Gladys Presely (Helen Thompson).

Regardless, Gladys ultimately signs the paperwork for Colonel Parker to manage Elvis and receive an outrageously-high 50% profit of all earnings. And as Colonel Parker promised, Elvis quickly becomes a household name.

Colonel Parker instructs Elvis to dance and move all over stage as the Elvis people have come to love, but there are other times when he has to be the family-friendly Elvis and “not even wiggle a finger,” much to the chagrin of Elvis.

Logically, it doesn’t take long before Elvis rebels. At a particular event dedicated to military personnel, he goes full Elvis, wiggling every body part he can, only for the military to be disgraced of his performance and have him arrested.

A beside-himself Colonel Parker knows there’s only one thing to do. To save face, Elvis must serve in the Army for a few years to learn some discipline and earn America’s trust back. Then when he returns from the Army, he can sing, dance, do movies, start a family or all of the above.

Much like Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Butler was born to play Elvis Presley. He has his voice, mannerisms and eccentric dancing down to a tee. In an almost eerie fashion, you occasionally have to do a double-take on the screen as if you’re watching the real Elvis belt out “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Some may see Hanks as an odd choice in casting, especially playing such a villainous character, but Hanks’ voice is almost as convincing as his character’s belief that there would be no Elvis Presley without him.

Always bright, shining and fittingly over-the-top, “Elvis” is a respectful musical biography on a man who had such a momentous impact on music and pop-culture. At an almost-painful 159 minutes, the film would’ve been better suited being about 20 minutes shorter, but if there’s anyone who deserves a curtain call that goes a little longer, it’s The King.

“Elvis” doesn’t quite get into the nitty-gritty of showing all of Elvis’ personal life and demons, but the film is nothing short of exuberant in watching and listening to over two-and-a-half hours of gospel and blues, as if you’re sitting in the front row of his Vegas residency. To quote a particular icon, “That’s All Right.”

Grade: B+

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

