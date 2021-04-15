Kavan: “Godzilla vs. Kong” is mindless fun

Whether you’re a scientist with multiple degrees, or a strong-willed child trying to investigate Apex, everyone has their work cut out for themselves as the two biggest, ferocious monsters on the planet battle it out in a super fight for the ages.

Like any monster film, the central spotlight shines brightest when Kong and Godzilla are towering before us on the screen, which fortunately is about 60% of the film’s duration. This isn’t to say the cast isn’t talented, but anyone who buys a ticket or fires up HBO Max is here to see fire, destruction and roaring fun.

That’s why it’s difficult to be too overly critical of a plot and script that is simplistic at best. If anyone is expecting to be challenged intellectually, this isn’t the movie for them. “Godzilla vs. Kong” not only has the self-awareness to recognize that, it more than makes up for its basic plot and cheesy one-liners with heavyweight action you haven’t seen since Ali vs. Frazier.

That also isn’t to say the film doesn’t have some heart buried in all that action. Godzilla surely isn’t the most sympathetic of creatures, but Kong’s relationship with Kia is a touching tribute you wouldn’t expect in a film like this. For all the chest-pounding and monster swinging, it’s refreshing to see the gentler side of the colossal ape.