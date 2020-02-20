Kavan: Hilarity ensues in speedy and engaging ‘Sonic’

As Tom mulls over his life decision, suddenly the lights go out in the entire town, as well as the surrounding areas. Sonic, angered by his loneliness in staying hidden from the world, accidentally created an electromagnetic pulse that knocked out power across the Pacific Northwest.

Just like that, Sonic is a secret no more. Tom discovers Sonic just as he was about to escape to the “mushroom planet,” but amidst the confrontation, Sonic misplaces and loses his bag of rings in the city of San Francisco.

All the while, an enemy by the name of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is lurking. Robotnik is a quirky, machine-obsessed madman whose ultimate goal is to control the world by way of robots and machines. He sees Sonic, with his supersonic speed, as a substance he can’t control, and will stop at nothing to take him down.

Tom reluctantly agrees to help Sonic by driving to San Francisco to obtain the bag of rings before they fall into the wrong hands. Not to mention, protect Sonic from the lunatic in Robotnik who’s always on their tail.

At its core, “Sonic the Hedgehog ‘’ is a lighthearted film aimed at children. That doesn’t mean adults won’t enjoy themselves, though. There are numerous references targeted directly at adults that will have them cackling louder than their children.