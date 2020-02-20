Kavan: Hilarity ensues in speedy and engaging ‘Sonic’

All it takes is a simple Google search to see the failed transition of video games made into film adaptations. Historically speaking, few films have been successful from the controller to silver screen, but that doesn’t mean Hollywood will stop trying. “Sonic the Hedgehog” gives it another shot, based on the video game franchise published by Sega.
Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is a blue, alien-like hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds on his home planet. After disregarding the advice from his caretaker and mentor, Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks), to keep his powers hidden, Sonic’s life is put in danger.
To protect him, Longclaw gives Sonic a bag of rings (he can use to escape to other planets) and sends him to earth to be safe.
Ten years pass, and the bored and apathetic Sonic makes his home in the small and quiet town of Green Hills, Montana, living in secrecy. While in Green Hills, he does take a special liking to the local sheriff, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), and his wife, Maddie (Tika Sumpter).
Tom is feeling some apathy of his own. While he enjoys the legacy of carrying on his family’s tradition of protecting the town of Green Hills, it doesn’t need a whole lot of protection. He recently applied and was accepted into the San Francisco Police Department, but leaving his hometown makes him wary.
As Tom mulls over his life decision, suddenly the lights go out in the entire town, as well as the surrounding areas. Sonic, angered by his loneliness in staying hidden from the world, accidentally created an electromagnetic pulse that knocked out power across the Pacific Northwest.
Just like that, Sonic is a secret no more. Tom discovers Sonic just as he was about to escape to the “mushroom planet,” but amidst the confrontation, Sonic misplaces and loses his bag of rings in the city of San Francisco.
All the while, an enemy by the name of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is lurking. Robotnik is a quirky, machine-obsessed madman whose ultimate goal is to control the world by way of robots and machines. He sees Sonic, with his supersonic speed, as a substance he can’t control, and will stop at nothing to take him down.
Tom reluctantly agrees to help Sonic by driving to San Francisco to obtain the bag of rings before they fall into the wrong hands. Not to mention, protect Sonic from the lunatic in Robotnik who’s always on their tail.
At its core, “Sonic the Hedgehog ‘’ is a lighthearted film aimed at children. That doesn’t mean adults won’t enjoy themselves, though. There are numerous references targeted directly at adults that will have them cackling louder than their children.
Sonic himself, to no one’s surprise, is the star of the show here. His non-stop chatter almost makes you believe his mouth moves faster than his legs, and he’s sort of like a PG-version of Deadpool. He’s annoying, yet charming at the same time — with zero filter.
Any time Carrey is on-screen as Robotnik ensures for goofy banter and eccentric behavior, but he seems to be having a ball doing so in a role he’s both comfortable and familiar with.
What you see is what you get with “Sonic the Hedgehog,” but to a relatively pleasant surprise, that isn’t a bad thing. A combination of charm, humor and action/adventure puts “Sonic the Hedgehog” back in the winner circle for the video game genre.
Grade: B
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.