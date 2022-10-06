Kavan: ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel harmless bewitchery fun

In the years following its release in 1993, “Hocus Pocus” has become something of a cult classic. For a film that was deemed average or below, it’s aged like a fresh caramel apple on a crisp fall evening. Naturally, then, it was only a matter of time before we got “Hocus Pocus 2,” released exclusively on Disney+.

Set in present day Salem, Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) are high school best friends and outcasts. While most of their classmates are looking forward to the upcoming party each Friday night, they’re busy frequenting the Magic Shop run by their friend Gilbert (Sam Richardson).

The two friends used to be a trio, but their estranged friend in Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) has outgrown the whole witchcraft thing and gained other interests. While there is tension between the three – especially Becca and Cassie – a mutual love and bond still exists.

On Becca’s 16th birthday, she’s gifted a magic candle by Gilbert. Without hesitation, Becca and Izzy run off to the woods to perform a birthday ritual like they do every year. This year, however, the girls got much more than they bargained for.

Lighting the Black Flame candle under a full moon, the Sanderson sisters return from their 30-year hibernation. Led by Winnie (Bette Midler) and her two sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), the Sandersons are back and thirstier than ever for young blood as they seek their ultimate goal of youth and immortality.

Their lust for Becca and Izzy’s blood soon dissipates when they discover the Mayor of Salem, Jefry Traske (Tony Hale), who is a descendant of an old enemy they knew as children. Jefry is not only the Mayor of Salem, but he also happens to be Cassie’s father.

While the sisters are dense, they are powerful and determined to right the wrongs from 30 years ago. Becca, Izzy and Cassie are going to need some luck – and perhaps some magic of their own – to stop the sisters from destroying Salem in their grand revenge tour.

Much like the first film, the Sanderson sisters are more comical than sinister. And the actresses portraying the sisters once again don’t miss a beat. It’s a real hoot – and a nostalgic trip – watching Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy stumble their way to pleasing their self-important and demanding older sister in Bette Midler. It might’ve been almost 30 years since they last played these roles, but they make it seem like 30 days.

The corny humor is to be expected for a PG, family-centric Disney film, but give the sequel credit for combining just enough aspects of the first film with some fresh ideas here. It would’ve been easy for the sisters to belt out “I Put a Spell On You” for old time’s sake, but you’ll have to tune in to see them perform a different classic song on the stage they own. It does not disappoint.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is a little cheesy, wildly predictable and certainly wasn’t needed. But the same could also be said for the first film. In what could’ve been two hours of shameless nostalgia, the sequel truly set out to create a film for their original and new generation of fans to enjoy.