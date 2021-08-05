Kavan: ‘Jungle Cruise’ steady journey downstream

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the Tears of Moon being such a powerful destination, it’s not a shock that Lily, MacGregor and Frank aren’t the only ones in search of it on the Amazon. Their adversary is the menacing, yet strangely funny, Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), who has grave plans to capture the Tears of Moon for himself and win the war for the Germans.

Lily, MacGregor and Frank have their work cut out for them. Not only must Lily and Frank deal with their contrasting personalities, but they must also battle nature, Prince Joachim and an army of zombie conquistadors (long story) in their hopes to reach the Tears of Moon in one piece.

The parallels between “Jungle Cruise,” “Indiana Jones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” are so obvious and more often than not, completely embraced by the film. One could argue the comparisons to “Pirates of the Caribbean” are a bit too similar, particularly when the zombie conquistadors come into play, but “Jungle Cruise” does enough to separate itself. In large part, due to Blunt and Johnson.

Blunt shines (when does she not?) as the daring Lily, and Johnson brings his muscles to match his heart and charisma as the reluctantly likable Frank. The two actors feed off of each other well, even when the jokes don’t completely land and the plot borders on being unforgivingly corny.