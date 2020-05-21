Kavan: Lighthearted ‘Scoob’ all bark, little bite

Shaggy and Scooby storm off, feeling betrayed by the disloyalty of their friends, but there’s a bigger problem on the horizon. Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) is a wacky villain who, believe it or not, needs Scooby-Doo’s famed heritage to unlock a timed dimension to rich and lavish treasure.

While Mysterious Inc. is vulnerable and separated, the Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) comes to the aid of Shaggy and Scooby. Falcon is an all-brawn-and-no-brain superhero who lives off the name of his famous crime-fighting father.

Can Mysterious Inc. come together again before Dastardly gets his hands on Scooby with evil intentions? Will Blue Falcon become an ally, or will he just get in the way?

At its core, “Scoob” is a harmless, playful film that can entertain all age groups for 90-odd minutes. While the dialogue is surprisingly clever more often than not, it’s the plot that will make your brain hurt if you think too much about it. Just smile and laugh along.

It’s no surprise that Shaggy and Scooby are the stars of this show, and while that brings out plenty of chuckles, we don’t get to see too much of the other half of Mysterious Inc. in Fred, Daphne and Velma.