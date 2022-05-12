Kavan: Marvel brings the strange to ‘Multiverse of Madness’

For as many Marvel films as there have been in the past several years, it’d be fair to say we’ve seen about everything the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has to offer. Then here comes “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is easily the most unusual and horror-inspired film in the marvel wheel.

The film starts out grotesque in one of the first scenes. With Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) reluctantly attending the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Christine (Rachel McAdams), the celebration is interrupted by a Cyclops monster taking over New York City.

After taking care of the monster with relative ease, and with help from friend and ally in Wong (Benedict Wong), Strange runs into a mysterious teenage girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Confessing to America that he saw her in his dream last night, America pleads to Strange that it was not a dream – that was the multiverse.

America soon shows him proof. It turns out, America has the ability to travel between different dimensions. The only problem is, she can’t control it and can only open these universes when she gets scared.

Never having the best bedside manner, Strange seeks help from a friend who can help America control her powers, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Little does Strange know, Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, isn’t fit to be the best mentor right now. Not only did she lose the love of her life in Vision, she has dreams every night of being a mother to her two young sons – non-existent, of course, but they feel very real to her.

When the Scarlet Witch learns that America can travel to different universes, she goes from friend to enemy. Somewhere in the universe, Wanda is convinced she can be a mother to her two children.

Things get complicated further when America, naturally scared for her life, travels across dimensions with Strange. It’s in these universes where Strange meets various versions of himself, and some familiar faces, in his quest to protect America and keep her powers as far away from the delusional Scarlet Witch as possible.

Much like the first “Doctor Strange” film, its sequel is not lacking in visuals. Of course, when a film is so visually stunning, it’s generally all style and no substance. This is the biggest problem in “Multiverse of Madness.” For a film that looks so large, it doesn’t feel large, as visuals and jump-scares replace the humor and heart we’ve come to love from the MCU.

Olsen is the real stunner of the film, though, showing hell hath no fury like a witch scorned. Olsen’s character is so broken, but she’s determined to watch the world burn if that’s what it takes to gain an ounce of happiness.

In spite of the convoluted plot and odd sequences, there are several fanservice moments that are too juicy to spoil. While most blockbusters tend to the general population, “Multiverse of Madness” is undoubtedly made for the die-hards, as viewers who haven’t seen recent Marvel films or shows will be confused within minutes of the opening credits.

“Multiverse of Madness” is worth seeing for the visuals and the film’s mighty ambition; just don’t be surprised if you feel shortchanged by a spell or two at the film’s end.

Grade: B

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

