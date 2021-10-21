Kavan: ‘No Time To Die’ a thrilling sendoff

After revitalizing a dormant franchise in 2006 with “Casino Royale,” Daniel Craig has become one of the most popular James Bonds to date. He’s putting on the suit and tie one more time for the last film on his contract in “No Time To Die.”

James Bond (Daniel Craig), following the events from “Spectre,” is retired and living peacefully in Italy with his love interest Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux). Bond and Madeleine have put all their worries behind them—that is until an explosion almost costs Bond his life. This leads to a riveting car chase and shootout that proves 007 still has some tricks up his sleeves.

Bond, ever the paranoiac, accuses Madeleine of betraying him. He ships her off on a train and promises they will never see each other again. Bond then goes off the grid for several years — not to be heard or seen from anyone.

Before long, though, the inevitable happens and Bond is called back into action. Old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA convinces Bond to tackle a daring mission in Cuba. Apathetic at first, Bond’s ears perk up when he learns the mission has Spectre ties, the organization that has terrorized Bond for years.

It’s also on this mission that Bond learns of the big baddie pulling the strings, one Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a ruthless terrorist who has mysterious ties to Bond’s ex-lover, Madeleine.

Safin has teamed up with a Russian scientist to create nanobots that spread like a virus with the sense of touch. If the nanobots spread to the rest of the world, the consequences would be beyond deadly.

Add in Bond’s arch nemesis, Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), currently locked away in a London prison but always lurking in the shadows, and Bond will need more than cloak-and-dagger to save the world when the stakes have never been higher.

Did they save the best for last? Not quite, but there is a lot to love in “No Time To Die” where the action is rousing and the mystery is intriguing. It’s easy to scoff at the exhausting 163-minute runtime, but it’s worth every second seeing Craig zoom in that Aston Martin one more time — charismatic and graceful as he’s ever been.

Perhaps that’s why Craig’s Bond is so beloved. He’s as cool and smooth as any Bond in the past, but he’s also the most relatable. He’s unapologetically human, as he loves, loses and most importantly, bleeds.

It’s only fitting that in the final Craig installment, we see a more emotional and empathetic Bond than we’ve ever seen. It helps having a dance partner in Lea Seydoux who matches Craig’s joy, pain and agony in their characters’ complicated relationship.

Rami Malek’s menacing Safin is also a fine foil to Craig’s Bond, even if he is more bark than bite. Safin’s past and connections to this film and previous films make him more of a fascinating villain than an intimidating one.

While “No Time To Die” is not the best Bond film, it’s a worthy and charming swan song for an actor who brought James Bond back in style. The name’s Craig, Daniel Craig.

Grade: A-

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0