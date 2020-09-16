Kavan: Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ a true spectacle

After a six-month hiatus, many movie theaters across the country are beginning to re-open with new releases. The newest film, originally scheduled to be released in July, is Christopher Nolan’s twisty, mind-bending sci-fi “Tenet.”
The film’s title is the keyword here. Tenet (notice it’s a palindrome) refers to an underground, off-the-grid organization designed to save the world -- more or less -- from World War III. “Nuclear holocaust?” as one character asks. No, something worse.
Tenet opens up a world of unimaginable possibilities, where time can be inverted and events from the future can be changed. Bullets return to guns, cars travel backward and life-threatening wounds disappear.
Backing things up a bit, we meet our main character and CIA agent, known as the Protagonist (John David Washington), in a fast-paced opening scene at an opera house. The daring SWAT operation goes south quickly, and the Protagonist finds himself captured and tied down on a railroad track by a Russian operative.
Remarkably, the Protagonist escapes in courageous and selfless fashion. When he wakes up next, he’s in a hospital bed learning about the new organization he works for: Tenet.
Fortunately, the Protagonist is not alone. He’s joined by a fellow operative named Neil (a confident and cool Robert Pattinson) to help take down Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh). Sator, a cruel and intense Russian oligarch, is mysterious in what his true intentions are, but ultimately, he wants to watch the world burn.
Sator also has a wife named Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) who adds another layer of intrigue to this twisted story. Kat loathes her abusive and controlling husband but stays with him for the sake and wellbeing of their son. When the Protagonist grows close to Kat, this not only angers the envious Sator, but it also encourages him to use his wife as leverage.
Together, the Protagonist, Neil, Kat and other elite members of Tenet must utilize the past, present and future to stop Sator from something so devastating that cannot be undone.
With a film like “Tenet,” it’s not a matter of if you’ll be confused, it’s when and how often. And just when you think you are starting to figure this thing out, the film jumps back to the past or into the future and you’re back at square one.
For some, this may lead to frustration and anger. For others, it’s part of the spectacle of it all. Nolan, the mad scientist, is undoubtedly pulling us along on this journey that blends James Bond, “The Matrix,” “Inception” and so much more in this complicated formula that won’t click entirely until the closing credits.
As far as moviegoing experiences go, “Tenet” is a true journey that has to be seen to be believed. If there’s any criticism, it aligns with the hollow characters -- portrayed exceptionally by the esteemed actors/actresses -- we just don’t get to know well enough to care.
That said, “Tenet” is certainly not Nolan’s best film (“The Dark Knight”), nor does it have the heart and emotion of “Interstellar,” but “Tenet” may well be his most ambitious.
Maybe “Tenet” will help bring the movie industry back. Maybe it won’t. Either way, it’s a film that will be remembered for a long time for daring to explore the unimaginable and brilliant originality.
Grade: A-
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!