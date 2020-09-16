Kavan: Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ a true spectacle

Sator also has a wife named Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) who adds another layer of intrigue to this twisted story. Kat loathes her abusive and controlling husband but stays with him for the sake and wellbeing of their son. When the Protagonist grows close to Kat, this not only angers the envious Sator, but it also encourages him to use his wife as leverage.

Together, the Protagonist, Neil, Kat and other elite members of Tenet must utilize the past, present and future to stop Sator from something so devastating that cannot be undone.

With a film like “Tenet,” it’s not a matter of if you’ll be confused, it’s when and how often. And just when you think you are starting to figure this thing out, the film jumps back to the past or into the future and you’re back at square one.

For some, this may lead to frustration and anger. For others, it’s part of the spectacle of it all. Nolan, the mad scientist, is undoubtedly pulling us along on this journey that blends James Bond, “The Matrix,” “Inception” and so much more in this complicated formula that won’t click entirely until the closing credits.