Kavan: Not enough boom in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

While the Marvel wheel continues to spin, it’s a rare opportunity to see an original member of the “Avengers” again in the God of Thunder himself in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) proceeds to be the hero he’s always destined to be. His power, strength and Stormbreaker axe are no match for anyone who dares to stand in his way.

Not that he needs any help, but he’s joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy to keep him company and fight alongside him. Eventually, though, the Guardians have their own battles to fight, and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) bids adieu to his frenemy in Thor and the Guardians are off.

Feeling lonely and depressed, the mighty Thor knows he can’t stay down for long. His purpose is to keep the universe safe, and he plans to do just that for however long he can. Speaking of which, a new threat emerges to disrupt those ambitions in Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Gorr is a complicated villain. Not always filled with rage and vengeance, Gorr’s life takes a turn for the worst when his daughter dies in his arms on a starving planet. And his prayers and pleading requests for the gods to spare his daughter’s life are responded to by mockery – you can probably figure out why he goes by the God Butcher.

When Gorr kidnaps all the children of New Asgard, it doesn’t take long for Thor to wield his axe and take action. Much to his utter amazement, though, he’s not alone. Joining him on the battlefield is none other than his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Even more astonishingly, she’s dressed as Mighty Thor and swinging around Thor’s old hammer.

A confused and pleasantly surprised Thor must now team up with Jane, Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to prevent Gorr from doing any further damage. Thor may even call upon some of the gods, like Zeus (Russell Crowe), to help contain Gorr’s destructive path that is threatening the fate of the universe.

While always energetic and entertaining, the biggest problem with “Thor: Love and Thunder” is it’s not sure what kind of movie it wants to be. It’s a superhero, comedy and romantic comedy all in one – leaving it without a clear identity or even purpose.

It’s not without effort, though. Natalie Portman appears genuinely thrilled to be back as Jane Foster – her character clearly having more fun than ever with the zany and irresistibly likable Hemsworth and his Thor character.

But the real standout is Christian Bale’s intense and dark Gorr. Always a character actor, Bale dives deep into the complexity (and prosthetics) of his antagonistic character and the decisions he makes to justify his actions.

After an eccentric and goofy first half, it does find its footing a bit more in the second half, with quite a touching ending. Nevertheless, much of the film feels like a wasted opportunity for one of the most popular Marvel heroes.

As long as Hemsworth’s rowdy voice, wacky personality and WWE-equivalent biceps keep portraying Thor, no one is ever going to complain about seeing his character on the silver screen. It’s just a shame that amidst the love and thunder, “Thor: Love and Thunder” isn’t more mighty.

Grade: B-