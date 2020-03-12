Kavan: Nothing but net for Affleck in personal ‘Way Back’

With the NCAA Tournament, better known as the March Madness, just around the corner, hoops fans everywhere are gearing up for the best time of the year. It’s timely then for the release of “The Way Back,” a sports drama revolved around the game of basketball.

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) is a former basketball star at Bishop Hayes High School. He was even offered a full-ride scholarship to the University of Kansas, but turned it down and quit the sport completely upon graduation from Bishop Hayes.

Life has been anything but easy for Jack in his adult years. Him and his wife, Angela (Janina Gavankar), are separated, and both are suffering from a tragedy that affected them both deeply.

Jack spends his days drinking whenever and wherever he can (this includes the shower). When he’s not drinking himself to death, he works as a construction worker to pay the bills.

Although Jack doesn’t have much going in his favor these days, he does receive a phone call from his alma mater offering him a chance to be the head coach of the boys basketball team. The previous coach is recovering from a heart attack, so who better to lead the team than the best player in school history?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}