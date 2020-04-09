Kavan: Pixar’s ‘Onward’ brings much-needed magic

Movies, along with everything else in the world, have taken a back seat at the moment. With blockbuster film after blockbuster film continuing to be delayed and pushed back, there are a few films that have released their content on streaming platforms.
Pixar’s “Onward” recently released their highly-anticipated film on Disney+, which tells the mythical story of two elf brothers on a journey to spend one more day with their late father.
In the sleepy town of New Mushroomton, life is rather dull. Years ago, magic and adventure used to fill the world occupied by mythical creatures with wonder, but digital technology has since taken over.
Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) is a high-schooler trying to find his identity. He’s a good kid, but lacks the self-confidence to showcase his personality. Meanwhile, his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), is an in-your-face extrovert who makes his presence felt as soon as he walks into a room.
Barley is a bit of a buffoon, but he cares deeply for his younger brother, and has been a father-figure in helping raise Ian along with his mother, Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
On Ian’s 16th birthday, Laurel gives him a gift he won’t soon forget. Laurel was instructed by her late husband, Walden (Kyle Bornheimer), to give Ian a wizard staff and an enchanted stone on his 16th birthday. The combination of the two, along with the right spell, would bring Walden back to life for one day.
Ian and Barley can hardly contain their excitement. Things don’t exactly go as planned, though. When Ian casts the spell to bring his father back to life, a bit of a mishap happens, and Ian is only able to bring back half of his father — just his legs.
Determined to see their father again in-full, not just his legs, the boys set off a journey to do just that. Little do they know, a gang of pixies, their mom’s police officer centaur boyfriend (Mel Rodriguez) and an extremely intimidating manticore named Corey (Octavia Spencer) — working with their mom — are all on the boys’ tails. It will take adventure, magic and nothing short of a miracle for the boys to meet their father one more time before the sun sets.
With every Pixar film, we come to expect about three things: laughs, heart and endless tears. “Onward” is certainly no exception. It doesn’t take long before we become emotionally attached to both Ian and Barley, invested in their journey of a lifetime.
As for the concept of the film, it’s hard not to see the real-life parallel. Like New Mushroomton, as convenient and beneficial as technology is, it can easily handicap creativity and imagination in our own world. It’s as if the Pixar executives are winking at us technology-dependent fanatics through our very screens.
“Onward” may not pull your heart strings quite like “Inside Out.” And it certainly is not as innovative as the “Toy Story” or “Monster Inc.” films, but the film will guarantee to make you laugh, smile and probably shed a tear or two.
Most importantly, “Onward” will take you on a journey to escape the rest of the world for a little while. Perhaps that’s the real magic of the film.
Grade: A-
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!