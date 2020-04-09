Kavan: Pixar’s ‘Onward’ brings much-needed magic

Ian and Barley can hardly contain their excitement. Things don’t exactly go as planned, though. When Ian casts the spell to bring his father back to life, a bit of a mishap happens, and Ian is only able to bring back half of his father — just his legs.

Determined to see their father again in-full, not just his legs, the boys set off a journey to do just that. Little do they know, a gang of pixies, their mom’s police officer centaur boyfriend (Mel Rodriguez) and an extremely intimidating manticore named Corey (Octavia Spencer) — working with their mom — are all on the boys’ tails. It will take adventure, magic and nothing short of a miracle for the boys to meet their father one more time before the sun sets.

With every Pixar film, we come to expect about three things: laughs, heart and endless tears. “Onward” is certainly no exception. It doesn’t take long before we become emotionally attached to both Ian and Barley, invested in their journey of a lifetime.

As for the concept of the film, it’s hard not to see the real-life parallel. Like New Mushroomton, as convenient and beneficial as technology is, it can easily handicap creativity and imagination in our own world. It’s as if the Pixar executives are winking at us technology-dependent fanatics through our very screens.