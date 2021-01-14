Kavan: Powerful ‘Soul’ one of Pixar’s best

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The good news for Gardner is he cheated the Great Beyond. The bad news is, he now has to mentor 22 (Tina Fey), a vibrant but troubling soul who has no interest in ever leaving the Great Before.

Not only must Gardner help 22 find her spark and reason to begin life on earth, but he must also figure out a way to get his soul back into his body to fulfill his once-in-a-lifetime dream of playing on-stage with Dorothea Williams.

Of all the Pixar films, “Soul” may be the most “film for all ages,” even though a vast majority of the film is targeted at adults. There’s certainly some humor in there for children to appreciate, but the message that hits home in this film is thought-provoking and deep.

As far as the animation is concerned, it’s easily one of Pixar’s best to date, and surely will be rewarded for that scenery come awards time. The parallels and transitions from Earth, to the Great Before and the Great Beyond are truly some masterful filmmaking animation.

Still, as great as “Soul” looks, it won’t be remembered for its unprecedented animation. The legacy of “Soul” will carry on through its powerful and unapologetically dysfunctional friendship of Gardner and 22 discovering what life is really all about.