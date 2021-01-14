Kavan: Powerful ‘Soul’ one of Pixar’s best

Like toys coming to life, a clownfish trying to return home or a hot-shot Lightning McQueen learning about winning beyond the racetrack, it’s that time of the year again for Disney’s Pixar to tug at our heartstrings in “Soul.”
Recently released on Disney+, the animated film is set in New York City and based on the life of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx). Gardner is a middle school teacher who teaches band to pay the bills, but his dreams of being a jazz musician are quickly slipping away from him with each passing year.
In the midst of another lecture by his mother (Phylicia Rashad) to grow up and abandon his fantasy of being a famous jazz musician, he finally catches a break when gets offered a gig to play with the celebrated jazz star, Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett).
Overwhelmed with excitement (one could say too much excitement), Gardner loses attention to where he’s walking and falls into a manhole to his death. The next thing he knows, his soul is transported out of his body, and he’s on a runway with other souls heading toward “the Great Beyond.”
A distraught Gardner refuses to accept his death just as he was about to turn his life around. After he scrambles out of the line for the Great Beyond, he winds up in the Great Before, a place where deceased members of Earth mentor souls ready to enter the Earth and find their spark.
The good news for Gardner is he cheated the Great Beyond. The bad news is, he now has to mentor 22 (Tina Fey), a vibrant but troubling soul who has no interest in ever leaving the Great Before.
Not only must Gardner help 22 find her spark and reason to begin life on earth, but he must also figure out a way to get his soul back into his body to fulfill his once-in-a-lifetime dream of playing on-stage with Dorothea Williams.
Of all the Pixar films, “Soul” may be the most “film for all ages,” even though a vast majority of the film is targeted at adults. There’s certainly some humor in there for children to appreciate, but the message that hits home in this film is thought-provoking and deep.
As far as the animation is concerned, it’s easily one of Pixar’s best to date, and surely will be rewarded for that scenery come awards time. The parallels and transitions from Earth, to the Great Before and the Great Beyond are truly some masterful filmmaking animation.
Still, as great as “Soul” looks, it won’t be remembered for its unprecedented animation. The legacy of “Soul” will carry on through its powerful and unapologetically dysfunctional friendship of Gardner and 22 discovering what life is really all about.
As Pixar so eloquently reminds us, some of our biggest accomplishments and joys in life are staring right in front of us without us ever knowing it. We can be evaluated and depicted in so many different ways, but it’s our soul that cannot ever be measured.
Grade: A
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.