Kavan: ‘Quiet Place’ whispers a refreshing sequel

The originality of “A Quiet Place” was always going to be a difficult feat to match. A limited dialogue and constant whispering is precisely the opposite of most Hollywood productions of superheroes and explosions galore. But against all odds, “A Quiet Place Part II” truly has another interesting story to follow-up on here.

Perhaps some of that has to do with the fact that we care about the Abbott family so much. The opening scene is a flashback to Day 1 before the creatures took over Earth. For a brief few moments, the family is at a Little League baseball game cheering on Marcus. It’s at that moment that we realize this is the family next door — they’re just like us — and we root desperately for them to survive this thing.

Emily Blunt has proven time and time again to be one of the most diverse actresses around. Whether it’s a musical, comedy or action-flick, there’s never an off note to be found, and she’s brilliant once again. With an even larger role, Millicent Simmonds also impresses in her wise-beyond-years role as a daughter, sister, caretaker and leader for her family.

In an age where Hollywood seems to be running out of new things to say, “A Quiet Place Part II” has plenty to say despite the fact that the munching of your popcorn is oftentimes louder than anything you’re watching unfold on the enlarged screen.