Kavan: Robbie can’t quite save ‘Birds of Prey’

After dazzling audiences with her infectious charm and twisted sense of morality in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” Harley Quinn is back in action in the DC comics spin-off, “Birds of Prey.”

Things have changed a bit since we last saw Harley (Margot Robbie). Her and the Joker have split, so terrorizing the city of Gotham with her nonsensical antics are no longer going to fly. She’s lost her security blanket in the intense and menacing Joker.

As Harley prepares for a life without the Joker by her side, she finds herself to be a hunted target. As it turns out, she has an endless list of criminals she’s tormented through the years, and the Joker can’t protect her anymore.

One criminal, in particular, is Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), also known as Black Mask. He’s a sleazy nightclub owner that gets his kicks peeling off faces of his victims but don’t let his pretty-boy looks fool you. He has a compulsive temper, and Harley has tested his patience for the last time.

Of course, Harley being Harley, she makes a deal with Black Mask before he’s about to have her killed. In exchange for her life, she’ll find his elusive diamond that was pickpocketed and swallowed by a teenaged crime thief in Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).