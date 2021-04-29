Kavan: Ruthless ‘Mortal Kombat’ rewards fans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Considering one member of the team was getting knocked out in an MMA cage five minutes ago in Cole, it’s safe to say the team is not equipped to fend themselves off from the powerful and elite Outworld. Knowing this, the team travels to an ancient temple to receive training from Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang).

With Kang and Lao’s help, the five fighters are earth’s last line of defense from being overtaken by Outworld, including Outworld’s most dangerous and cold-blooded assassin, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

For a video game franchise that is beloved by die-hard fans like few others, there was some considerable hype and anticipation for “Mortal Kombat.” It appears the filmmakers had the self-awareness to recognize this, as the film is two hours of action, adventure and unapologetic gore. Did I mention there’s a lot of gore in this film?

It shouldn’t be a complete shock that the plot lacks intelligence and logic more often than not — it’s based on a video game for goodness sake — and even though the film probably takes itself a little too seriously at times, fans should be more than satisfied seeing their beloved characters in action.