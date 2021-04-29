Kavan: Ruthless ‘Mortal Kombat’ rewards fans

After the moderate success of recent films based on video games like “Detective Pikachu” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the time has come once again to substitute the PlayStation controller for the silver screen in “Mortal Kombat.”
The premise of the film depicts a battle between the evil warriors of Outworld and the heroes of Earthrealm. As it turns out, Outworld has won nine straight tournaments, and with a tenth straight win, you earn the right to invade and conquer the opposing realm. In other words, Earthrealm is in a lot of trouble.
The soul-stealing, sadistic leader of Outworld, Shang Tsung (Chin Han), is also quite greedy. He’s less concerned about earning a tenth victory and more focused on assassinating each one of Earthrealm’s fighters, avoiding another tournament altogether.
Meanwhile, there’s protagonist Cole Young (Lewis Tan), oblivious to Outworld, Earthrealm, and has no earthly idea what Mortal Kombat even is. Cole is an MMA fighter scrapping $200 for each fight, but a marking on his chest suggests he is destined for much bigger things, as he has lineage to warrior descendants.
To no one’s surprise, Cole catches the attention of both the Earthrealm and Outworld. Ex-special forces agent Jax (Mehcad Brooks) first recruits Cole and introduces him to the Mortal Kombat world. The rest of the Earthrealm team is rounded out by Jax’s special forces partner, Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), and the foul-mouthed and hot-tempered mercenary, Kano (Josh Lawson).
Considering one member of the team was getting knocked out in an MMA cage five minutes ago in Cole, it’s safe to say the team is not equipped to fend themselves off from the powerful and elite Outworld. Knowing this, the team travels to an ancient temple to receive training from Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang).
With Kang and Lao’s help, the five fighters are earth’s last line of defense from being overtaken by Outworld, including Outworld’s most dangerous and cold-blooded assassin, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).
For a video game franchise that is beloved by die-hard fans like few others, there was some considerable hype and anticipation for “Mortal Kombat.” It appears the filmmakers had the self-awareness to recognize this, as the film is two hours of action, adventure and unapologetic gore. Did I mention there’s a lot of gore in this film?
It shouldn’t be a complete shock that the plot lacks intelligence and logic more often than not — it’s based on a video game for goodness sake — and even though the film probably takes itself a little too seriously at times, fans should be more than satisfied seeing their beloved characters in action.
Almost every character stands out in a major way, which is a real credit to the respective actors. Sub-Zero, especially, will have fans smiling with joy in every bone-chilling scene the baddie is in. The one disappointment is Cole, who does little to break out or become a focal point in the film, which is a bit problematic considering he’s supposed to be the main character in this one.
All in all, if you’re in the mood for some blood, guts and gore, keep the kids away and check out “Mortal Kombat.” It’s not a knockout punch, but it’ll keep you entertained like you’re watching an R-rated UFC fight.
Grade: B-
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.