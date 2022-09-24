Kavan: ‘See How They Run’ a nod to genre’s past

In what may go down as the year of the murder mystery in film, the game is afoot in “See How They Run,” a whodunnit that sets the table for this genre in the coming months.

Set in 1953 in London, the city is buzzing celebrating Agatha Christie’s new play “The Mousetrap” making its 100th run. Arrogant director Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody) has been hired to adapt the play into a motion picture. As he makes his way around the stage – making no friends, unsurprisingly, in the process – he suddenly is blindsided backstage and murdered.

This leads to Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) being called to the scene. While deductive, Stoppard is mostly exhausted from his profession. His lackadsaical attitude isn’t helped by the fact that he is forced to investigate this murder with Constable Stalker (Saorise Ronan), an annoyingly eager and young police officer who insists on writing everything she sees in her notebook.

As for the suspects, this becomes a little tricky, as Kopernick was mostly hated by every person he came into contact with. The suspects include: screenwriter and enemy of Kopernick in Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Oyelowo); lead actor Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinon); actress Shelia Sim (Pearl Chanda); producer John Woolf (Reece Shearsmith); Woolf’s wife Edna Romney (Sian Clifford), and an usher named Dennis (Charlie Cooper).

In what is a twisted irony of life imitating art, the cast in the fictional “The Mousetrap” find themselves prime suspects in a real life murder mystery. And Stoppard is quick to point out that one murder doesn’t mean there won’t be more.

Nevertheless, despite the nonchalant Stoppard and far too anxious Stalker (she constantly wants to arrest the first suspect that comes up), a murderer is still on the loose. It may even take the master of the murder mystery herself, Agatha Christie, to help solve the murder once and for all.

“If you’ve seen one whodunnit, you’ve seen them all.” This line, uttered by Kopernick not too long before he meets his demise, speaks volumes about “See How They Run.” There isn’t anything in the film we haven’t seen before, but it’s been some time.

This is a throwback film to a simpler and far more innocent time. The deadpan humor is continuous, and while not every line lands, the satire and self-awareness is refreshing for a film that knows exactly what it wants to accomplish.

No one understands this more than Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker. Like a persistent gnat that Rockwell’s Stoppard can’t get rid of, her character’s innocence and naivety is a perfect foil to Stoppard’s veteran disgruntlement.

While many films have been inspired by Agatha Christie novels, there have been few films to actually place Christie in the film itself. Even if the Christie references become a bit obnoxious after a while, the irony and playfulness of the entire film is enough to make you chuckle throughout.

The film loses steam after a rousing opening, and the climax of revealing the murderer feels far less important than it should. That being said, “See How They Run” will likely not be the best whodunnit of 2022.

With a tip of the cap to the past, though, you won’t mind being an accomplice to this murder mystery of old.

Grade: B