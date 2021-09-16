Kavan: 'Shang-Chi' a breath of fresh air

We’ve seen Captain America, Iron Man, The Hulk, and so many other beloved characters in countless Marvel films, but we’ve never seen anything quite like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
We first meet a ruthless warlord named Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Wenwu values possession and power, noted by the legendary ten rings he wears on his arms that make him both immortal and indestructible.
Wenwu’s priorities change when he lands on a place called Ta Lo and meets its fearless guardian Li (Fala Chen). After an impressive battle between Wenwu and Li, they quickly discover a connection, fall in love and start a family.
Fast forward to present-day San Francisco and we are introduced to Shang-Chi (Simi Liu), who goes by the American alias of Shaun. He has a ho-hum job of being a parking valet but really lives for nights of staying up late partying and singing karaoke with his co-worker and best friend, Katy (Awkwafina).
Shang-Chi and Katy both know they have more to offer life, but they’re more concerned with having a good time. That is, until a gang of thugs tries to steal Shang-Chi’s pendant on a bus. Within minutes, Shang-Chi drops them all to the floor with moves only seen in a “John Wick” film.
Shang-Chi is forced to reveal who he truly is to Katy, as he is the son of the legendary Xu Wenwu and was basically throwing punches in the womb. He has little time to explain everything, though, as he must travel to Macau. The same people who are after him are also likely going after his sister, Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang).
It turns out Xu Wenwu, now estranged from his two children, wants a family reunion of sorts. After his wife’s untimely passing, Wenwu is not the same loving and caring father he once was. He’s back to his ruthless demeanor and has convinced himself he can bring his wife back to life. Shang-Chi, Xu Xialing, Katy and a few more friends along the way, must come together to take Wenwu down before his power, ego and delusion unleash something that cannot be undone.
Out of all the strengths of “Shang-Chi” — and there are many — its best achievement is finding that perfect balance of being funny and serious at appropriate times. Marvel films are universally hilarious, but too many of them crack one-liners when the fate of the world is at stake. That’s why it’s so refreshing to have a film here that doesn’t make light of dire circumstances.
Not to mention, it’s beyond exhilarating to have a villain in Xu Wenwu that doesn’t desire to take over the world. There’s something deeper here with Wenwu revolving around guilt, loss and mental health.
Of course, it’s easy to be entertained in “Shang-Chi” when the characters are so darn likable. Simu Liu has the charm and personality to match his title character’s otherworldly fighting skills. And Awkwafina, as best friend Katy, absolutely steals the show with jokes that never stop landing.
After over a decade into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it’s fair to say we’ve seen it all, but then a movie like “Shang-Chi” comes around to remind us that we haven’t.
Hopefully, the best is yet to come for the MCU, but it’s going to be difficult to match the brilliant originality, humor and heart seen in “Shang-Chi.”
Grade: A
