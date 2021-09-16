Kavan: 'Shang-Chi' a breath of fresh air

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It turns out Xu Wenwu, now estranged from his two children, wants a family reunion of sorts. After his wife’s untimely passing, Wenwu is not the same loving and caring father he once was. He’s back to his ruthless demeanor and has convinced himself he can bring his wife back to life. Shang-Chi, Xu Xialing, Katy and a few more friends along the way, must come together to take Wenwu down before his power, ego and delusion unleash something that cannot be undone.

Out of all the strengths of “Shang-Chi” — and there are many — its best achievement is finding that perfect balance of being funny and serious at appropriate times. Marvel films are universally hilarious, but too many of them crack one-liners when the fate of the world is at stake. That’s why it’s so refreshing to have a film here that doesn’t make light of dire circumstances.

Not to mention, it’s beyond exhilarating to have a villain in Xu Wenwu that doesn’t desire to take over the world. There’s something deeper here with Wenwu revolving around guilt, loss and mental health.

Of course, it’s easy to be entertained in “Shang-Chi” when the characters are so darn likable. Simu Liu has the charm and personality to match his title character’s otherworldly fighting skills. And Awkwafina, as best friend Katy, absolutely steals the show with jokes that never stop landing.