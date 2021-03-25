Kavan: ‘Snyder’s Justice League’ a dream come true

Fortunately, the fast-talking and even faster moving Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller) is an easier sell. In fact, Allen agrees to join the team before Wayne can even get the words out of his mouth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rounding out the team is another reluctant prospect in Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), a mad-at-the-world former football player who had his body cybernetically repaired after a car accident that should have taken his life.

In order to avoid global domination, they must set aside their differences, use their own unique powers/skills to the benefit of the team, and oh yeah, somehow bring that guy in the red cape back to life.

You don’t have to sit through too many minutes before you already notice the clear differences from the theatrical cut, in all the right ways. While the pace is obviously much slower here, it’s to the film’s benefit, as it takes its time to set up character development and make us care deeply about these larger-than-life heroes.

Who benefits the most? That would be Cyborg and Steppenwolf. Cyborg, almost seen as a punchline in the original film, is the heart and soul of this one. Now that we know his background and character arc, his character not only relates to the audience, but he has arguably the best scene-stealing moments.