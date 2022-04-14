Kavan: ‘Sonic 2’ back with full speed ahead

After “Sonic the Hedgehog” surprised just about everyone with its charm and humor in 2020, the speedy hedgehog is off to the races again in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Following the events in the first film, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) has established himself as a hero, and he wants to act like one. In typical Sonic fashion, though, his efforts to be a superhero vigilante are over-the-top. While his heart’s in the right place, his actions cause more harm than good.

This leads to Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), Sonic’s now adopted father, sitting down with him to explain what it really means to be a hero. Sonic is about to be tested with this lesson right away, as Tom and his wife Maddie (Tika Sumpter) are traveling to Hawaii to attend Maddie’s sister’s wedding — leaving Sonic with the house to himself.

An eager Sonic, promising to be on his best behavior, turns the house into an absolute palooza. Sonic’s sugar-high and carefree weekend don’t last long, however, as his arch nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) has escaped from the mushroom planet Sonic sent him to in the previous film.

And this time, Robotnik is not alone. Helping him escape from the planet is all-brawn-and-no-brain Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba). Together, the pair are after the Master Emerald. Thought to be a myth by some, the emerald has the power to turn one’s thoughts into reality — making it vastly dangerous if controlled by the wrong hands.

Sonic is going to need more than his speed to stop the brute in Knuckles and the clever and menacing mind of Robotnik. Advantageous for Sonic, he has a new friend in Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey), a quirky but brilliant yellow fox who has enough gadgets to accomplish just about any task.

To be the hero he wants to be, Sonic will need to put aside his pride and realize that even the fastest being (in this case hedgehog) on the planet needs help sometimes. Sonic will have to rely on both his new friends and old to take down and stop Robotnik once and for all.

It’s no secret that the bar for video game adaptations is extremely low. Perhaps that’s why the first “Sonic” took so many by surprise in that it was so much better than it had any right to be. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” follows much of the same formula as the first film, making it less of a surprise and more of a satisfaction of the film’s success.

A large portion of that success is that it doesn’t make the mistake of taking itself seriously. Like the first film, its sequel is full of pop-culture references and one-liners that will leave children and adults cackling alike.

In a film like this, the main stars in Sonic, Tails and Knuckles are controlled by CGI, but for the live-action cast, Jim Carrey is hypnotizing again as Robotnik. For a character so zany and excessive, it’s difficult to imagine anyone better for the role than Carrey.

There’s no groundbreaking material here. The film also drags a bit in its over two-hour runtime. But for a film that manages to deliver action, laughs and real emotion, it’s “game on” for both adults and kids to enjoy.

Grade: B

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

