Kavan: ‘Space Jam’ sequel far from slam dunk

Al-G agrees to let LeBron and Dom out of the universe on one condition: LeBron must assemble a basketball team to beat his. Al-G, with the help of a manipulated Dom, uses Dom’s video game characters to create a team filled with WNBA and NBA superstars.

Meanwhile, LeBron is stuck in Tune World, population one. Bugs Bunny is the only tune left, and a desperate LeBron must convince Bugs to round up and locate the other tunes to do something that sounds a bit familiar: win a basketball game as if their lives depend on it.

If you weren’t aware Warner Bros. is the studio that made “Space Jam: A New Legacy” before watching the film, you’ll be well aware once the end credits roll. After an enormous amount of plugs — one could argue as shameless — the studio may be guilty of going a bit too far.

The comparisons between this film and the original “Space Jam” will be a never-ending source of conversation and dialogue, but there are really more differences than there are similarities. With the constant Warner Bros. plugs, cheesy one-liners and jokes that are more layups than slam dunks, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is far from innovative material.