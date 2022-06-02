Kavan: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars in Cruise control

When “Top Gun” became a pop culture phenomenon in the 1980s, few if any thought a sequel would ever see the light of day. Miraculously, here we are 36 years with a sequel that is even more daring and electric than the original in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Although more than 30 years have passed, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is still the same old Maverick. He’s never heard of this thing called fear, and he still has his issues with authority.

Maverick continues to be a test pilot for the Navy, but he’s reminded his days as a pilot could be nearing the end. A stern Rear Admiral Cain (Ed Harris), Maverick’s superior officer, informs him drones are the future.

After a snarky line or two by Maverick, Cain sends Maverick off to the Fighter Weapons School in San Diego. Maverick’s old friend, now Admiral, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) has requested Maverick to train a class of elite pilots.

A perplexed Maverick travels to San Diego, but lets his commanding officers know he’s not really the instructor type. Unfortunately for Maverick, Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson (Jon Hamm) does not care.

The class includes an Iceman-resembled Hangman (Glen Powell), an arrogant but talented pilot who’s mostly despised by his peers. There’s also a kind-hearted female pilot in Phoenix (Monica Barbaro), who’s as fierce as she is determined. And as fate would have it, there’s also Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Goose, who died in Maverick’s arms in the first film.

For the next several months, Maverick’s job is to train the pilots on a mission to fly into enemy territory to bomb a uranium enrichment plant. This mission requires perfection with zero room for error.

In order to get his pilots to successfully complete the mission and come back alive, Maverick will need to keep Admiral Simpson off his back in questioning his unusual teachings, and attempt to establish a relationship and trust with his late best friend’s son in Rooster.

It takes about 30 seconds when Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” blasts through the theater’s speakers for a smile to appear on your face. And that smile never leaves. If summer blockbusters are supposed to be action-packed and fun, “Top Gun: Maverick” epitomizes how a summer blockbuster is intended to be made.

Cruise has established himself as one of the great action stars of all-time, but he doesn’t always get enough credit for how brilliant of a dramatic actor he is. With every daring flight scene, he’s equally dialed in for the film’s emotional scenes.

Powell’s Hangman is a welcoming addition to the franchise, giving the audience someone to roll their eyes at. But Miles Teller, a household name in his own right, brings a stubborn and desperate portrayal of Rooster that captivates, as he tries to do right by his father while also working to escape his massive shadow.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is everything you’re looking for in a popcorn sequel and more. It has humor, action, heart, and almost as much charm and charisma as its leading star. While it plays a little too safe, it’s a slight critique for a film that is better than the first film in every conceivable way.

Much like its titular hero, “Top Gun: Maverick” exceeds both the odds and expectations.

Grade: A

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

