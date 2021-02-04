Kavan: Washington, Leto stand tall in “Little Things”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Together, the grizzled Deke and the up-and-comer Baxter lock in on a prime suspect in Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), a seemingly harmless but creepy degenerate who’s more than satisfied being a suspect as he plays more cat-and-mouse and mind games the closer Deke and Baxter get to him.

Is Sparma their guy, or is the killer still out there? Will Sparma’s mind games bring Deke and Baxter closer together, or break them apart? The unconventional partnership between Deke and Baxter gets tested to the limit in the most important and life-altering case of either officer’s career.

With Washington, Malek and Leto all having Oscar gold on their resume, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more powerful 1-2-3 punch in the batting order than these three. While Denzel is Denzel and will go down as one of the greatest actors to ever live, it’s Leto who matches him with his spine-tingling presence in every scene.

As far as crime thrillers are concerned, “The Little Things” is nothing you haven’t seen before. In what plays out as a run-of-the-mill whodunnit, a few twists along the way to go along with Washington and Leto’s performances keep the slow-burning film moving faster than it ordinarily would.