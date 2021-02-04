Kavan: Washington, Leto stand tall in “Little Things”

Honoring its promise to release all 2021 films on HBO Max, the first major 2021 film released by Warner Bros. sets the mood with a dark and gloomy crime thriller in “The Little Things.”
Set in Los Angeles in 1990, we’re first introduced to Joe “Deke Deacon (Denzel Washington), a Deputy County Sheriff in Kern County outside of Los Angeles. Deke was once a legendary detective in Los Angeles years ago, but gave it up and moved to small-town life where the crimes are minimal.
As fate would have it, Deke must return to his old stomping grounds to pick up evidence for a case he’s working on. While he’s greeted warmly by some old colleagues, he’s treated quite coldly by his former captain, Carl Farris (Terry Kinney), who insists Deke grab his evidence and get out of town immediately. It seems an event from the past damaged this once close friendship.
Deke also meets Detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), a young, hotshot detective sporting slicked-backed hair and designer shades and suits. Baxter is the one who took Deke’s job when he left and isn’t afraid to tell Deke he’s had no trouble filling his shoes.
Interestingly enough, though, Baxter is working on a serial killer case that fits the M.O. of an unsolved serial killer case Deke worked on years ago. Still, Deke doesn’t want to step on Baxter’s toes and plans to get out of dodge as soon as he can. That is until Baxter knocks his ego down a peg and convinces Deke to stay and help him solve this case.
Together, the grizzled Deke and the up-and-comer Baxter lock in on a prime suspect in Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), a seemingly harmless but creepy degenerate who’s more than satisfied being a suspect as he plays more cat-and-mouse and mind games the closer Deke and Baxter get to him.
Is Sparma their guy, or is the killer still out there? Will Sparma’s mind games bring Deke and Baxter closer together, or break them apart? The unconventional partnership between Deke and Baxter gets tested to the limit in the most important and life-altering case of either officer’s career.
With Washington, Malek and Leto all having Oscar gold on their resume, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more powerful 1-2-3 punch in the batting order than these three. While Denzel is Denzel and will go down as one of the greatest actors to ever live, it’s Leto who matches him with his spine-tingling presence in every scene.
As far as crime thrillers are concerned, “The Little Things” is nothing you haven’t seen before. In what plays out as a run-of-the-mill whodunnit, a few twists along the way to go along with Washington and Leto’s performances keep the slow-burning film moving faster than it ordinarily would.
“The Little Things” will draw obvious comparisons to films like “Seven” and “Zodiac,” and while it can’t match the suspense or intrigue of those masterful thrillers, the film never takes your attention for granted. And it sets up an ending that will divide moviegoers of either satisfaction or disappointment.
While the film doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, “The Little Things” could go a long way to entertain on a cold winter evening, snuggled up in a blanket, with a fresh bowl of popcorn and beverage in hand.
Grade: B
Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.