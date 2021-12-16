Kavan: ‘West Side Story’ remake an instant classic

Steven Spielberg is unquestionably one of the greatest filmmakers whose work will stand the test of time. For a career in which he’s accomplished almost everything, that’s what makes his remake of “West Side Story” so enticing – a genre that is a first for the acclaimed director.

“West Side Story,” the Broadway musical that was inspired by “Romeo and Juliet,” takes place in New York City in the 1950s. We’re first introduced to the blue-collar Jets, a white gang of ragtag young men led by Riff (Mike Faist).

The Sharks, consisting of young Puerto Rican men, are led by Bernardo (David Alvarez). Unlike many members of the two gangs, Bernardo is as quick with his mind as he is with his fists.

After a brief scuffle between the two gangs, they reluctantly agree to be somewhat civil with one another at the upcoming dance. That is until Tony (Ansel Elgort) arrives and can’t keep his eyes off Bernardo’s younger sister, Maria (Rachel Zegler). Tony, a former Jet who’s looking to put all of that behind him, is smitten with Maria, and the feeling is mutual.

Naturally, Bernardo is furious and opposed to Tony’s affection for his younger sister. The two gangs agree to a rumble tomorrow night to settle things once and for all, and Bernardo insists that Tony attends.

As for Tony and Maria, all they care about is each other. Tony wants nothing to do with the Jets or Sharks, and Maria is tired of her older brother controlling her life when she’s more than capable herself. Tony’s boss and mentor, Valentina (Rita Moreno), supports Tony’s newfound love, but warns him of the dangerous consequences.

Maria’s best friend, Anita (Ariana DeBose), and girlfriend to Bernardo, is also supportive of the relationship, but fears what Bernardo would do if he found out about the two of them.

In order for the star-crossed lovers to be together, Tony promises to talk to Riff and stop the rumble from happening. Unless they plan to sneak around fire escapes and back alleys the rest of their lives, they have to get the two gangs to come together and accept each other and their relationship before dire events take place.

Needless to say, much has changed since 1961 when the original film was released. For that reason alone, this version of “West Side Story” is a breath of fresh air in its modern appeal. The film looks brighter and more resounding all while honoring the original classic.

Rachel Zegler is by far the standout as Maria, a vibrant soul with an infectious smile that lights up the screen. Rita Moreno (who portrayed Anita in the 1961 film) is a close second, as she astonishes at the age of 90! There’s no cameo role here, as Moreno is a force in every scene she’s in, and pulls off a musical number like she can do it in her sleep.

Remakes are quite difficult. Finding that perfect balance of honoring the original while creating something new and refreshing is next to impossible. Leave it to Steven Spielberg to find that balance.

Not only is his “West Side Story ‘’ a worthy remake, it jubilantly snaps its way to becoming a classic itself; one that will be cherished for the musical numbers we adore for decades to come.

Grade: A

Blake Kavan works for a technology company in Fremont, NE. In his spare time, he loves to watch and write about movies, primarily of the action and thriller genres. He will contribute reviews for movie enthusiasts to read and enjoy for major motion pictures released. Blake can be reached at blakekavan11@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0