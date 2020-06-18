Kavan: A comedy with a brain and heart

Flashbacks and daunting memories of Scott’s childhood begin to overwhelm him, and as his life continues to spiral out of control, Margie — along with Ray — kick him out of the house.

With no job and no place to live, Scott has some decisions to make on what kind of man he wants to be. Is he going to continue to smoke weed all day to mask his troubles and fears? Will he open himself up to those that care about him? Is he willing to get to know Ray and not blame him and every other firefighter for his father’s death?

It was F. Scott Fitzgerald that once wrote, “Show me a hero and I’ll write you a tragedy.” Without question, Scott’s father died a hero, but a tragedy of consequences inevitably followed. Scott’s character, who closely resembles Pete Davidson’s (whose father died as a firefighter on 9/11), clearly could not cope with the loss of his father at such a young age. An arrested development has handicapped Scott from moving on with is life.

While the film has plenty of dark and intense moments, the majority of the scenes are filled with banter, laughter and Scott doing something utterly absurd and ridiculous that you can’t help but chuckle at.