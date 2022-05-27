 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keene Memorial Library plans movie day

Library News

Keene Memorial Library will host a movie day from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) will be shown. Popcorn will be provided.

