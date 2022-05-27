Keene Memorial Library plans movie day

Keene Memorial Library will host a movie day from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) will be shown. Popcorn will be provided.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
