Keene Memorial Library plans movie day

Local News

Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is planning a movie day at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

The movie day will feature a showing of Disney’s “Encanto.”

Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

