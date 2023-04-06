Spring temperatures finally look to be arriving – just in time for the season opening weekend at Quasar Drive-In Theater.

The drive-in at 13427 N. 300th St. near Valley will be showing a double feature on both Friday and Saturday evenings.

Quasar’s opening weekend movies are “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Champions.”

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is at dusk. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to begin at about 7:50 p.m. while “Champions” will start at about 9:32 p.m.

The same two movies also will be shown on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15. Tickets for the double feature are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-12.

The full menu will be available at the concession stand. Quasar’s retro arcade, which includes the original Super Mario Bros. game and more starting at 25 cents, also will be open.

If you’re looking to take part in some Easter-themed events over the holiday weekend, there are plenty to choose from in the area. They include:

Fremont Mall and Keene Memorial Library will be sponsoring an Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. Friday at Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. Storytime with the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. Following storytime, there will be an Easter egg hunt inside the mall and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcome. Egg hunt participants are asked to bring their own basket.

StoneBridge Fremont is planning an Eggstravaganza from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1041 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont. There will be bounce houses, face painters, Peter the Juggler, a balloon artist, doughnuts, cotton candy and egg hunts. StoneBridge Kids Ministry will provide the egg-collection bags. The staggered egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. on the west lawn. The egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years will begin at 11 a.m. Parents are welcome in the fenced-in area. The egg hunts for ages 4 to 7 years and 8 to 12 years will begin at 11:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. Only kids will be allowed in the fenced-in area for these egg hunts.

The annual Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, outside Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, in Fremont (weather permitting). There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. Kids should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos and high-fives.

The North Bend Fire Department’s 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at North Bend City Park. Free registration begins at 10:40 a.m. at the elementary school parking lot. The age groups will be: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. There will be many prizes and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided following the hunt.

The Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. The egg hunt with prizes is for ages 0 to 12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by the event.

The Snyder Firemen’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for 1 p.m. Easter Sunday at Snyder Firemen’s Park. If it is too cold or raining, the egg hunt will be moved indoors to the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Wahoo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. There will also be separate areas for 2 years and under, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds, with staggered start times. Of the thousands of candy-filled eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.

The Gathering Place will be sponsoring an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Timbercrest Park in Yutan.

An Eggcellent Adventure will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in Omaha. Kids are invited to hop around the Gene Leahy Mall and collect candy and other prizes from local community partners. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Look for the bunny in the downtown green. Admission is free.