Speedway Motors Museum plans free fundraising car show and drive-in theater night

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will be hosting a Movie Night Under the Stars on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Quasar Drive-in Theater near Valley.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with a showing of “American Graffiti” at 7 p.m.

The museum has invited its employees, volunteers and over a dozen local car clubs. The public is welcome to attend this free show with their own classic/specialty vehicle.

Quasar concessions will be available or you can bring your own food with a $10 voucher at the gate.

For more information or to RSVP, visit https://www.museumofamericanspeed.com/movie-night.html.

