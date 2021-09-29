Speedway Motors Museum plans free fundraising car show and drive-in theater night

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will be hosting a Movie Night Under the Stars on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Quasar Drive-in Theater near Valley.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with a showing of “American Graffiti” at 7 p.m.
The museum has invited its employees, volunteers and over a dozen local car clubs. The public is welcome to attend this free show with their own classic/specialty vehicle.
Quasar concessions will be available or you can bring your own food with a $10 voucher at the gate.
For more information or to RSVP, visit https://www.museumofamericanspeed.com/movie-night.html.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
