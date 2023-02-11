Local grandmother and downtown business owner Sandra Murray has filed an official complaint form with Keene Memorial Library, this time seeking to ban the LGBTQ book “This Book is Gay” from the shelves of the city library.

Murray, who also filed an earlier official complaint seeking to have the sex education book “Sex is a Funny Word” banned from the library, stated on her latest complaint form that “This Book is Gay” is, “grossly obscene, and therefore harmful to the children.”

“This Book is Gay” is described on Amazon.com as a, “best-selling young adult non-fiction book on sexuality and gender.”

“Lesbian. Gay. Bisexual. Transgender. Queer. Straight. Curious. This book is for everyone, regardless of gender or sexual preference. This book is for anyone who’s ever dared to wonder. This book is for YOU,” the Amazon description states. “There’s a long-running joke that, after “coming out,” a lesbian, gay guy, bisexual, or trans person should receive a membership card and instruction manual. THIS IS THAT INSTRUCTION MANUAL. You’re welcome.”

Additionally, the website description of the book lists topics of stereotypes, “coming out as LGBT, where to meet people like you” and, “the ins and outs of gay sex.” The review also describes the book as containing hilarious illustrations.”

It is those topics that Murray said she vehemently objects to, noting that while the book is present in a physical, hard copy, it is also available by downloading to a digital device with no oversight as to the age of people accessing it digitally.

“The book is super, super explicit and has detailed talk about how (people) can engage in (gay male sex acts),” Murray said. “It is so specific and explicit, and it is for an 11-year-old? It is only on the shelf in the children’s section. Any kid who has a library card and a tablet, they can download (the book) right to a tablet.”

Library Director Laura England-Biggs said in an email to the Tribune that she has received Murray’s complaint and that the 15-business day window for her to review the book began on Feb. 10.

“We own one copy. It is cataloged in the Young Adult section. It has circulated 15 times with three in-house uses since 2018,” England-Biggs added in her email.

Library board President Linda McClain said in a telephone interview on Friday that she was not aware of Murray’s latest effort to ban a book in the library. She also said she was not familiar with the book, “This Book is Gay.”

“I don’t know anything about the book,” McClain said. “But if you go by the constitutional definition of obscenity, we would not be able to even buy the book. If it is obscene, it would not be in the library.”

The latest effort to have a book removed from the library by Murray comes more than a month after her first official complaint was filed to have a book removed, which was filed in late December. Murray contested the presence of the book “Sex is a Funny Word,” however her request was denied by England-Biggs on Jan. 16.

Murray has filed an appeal of England-Biggs’ decision to the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board, a five-member volunteer committee that has oversight of the library. The board has scheduled a meeting for Monday, Feb. 20, during which an agenda item on her appeal will be discussed and possibly voted on.

The meeting will be open to the public, but City Administrator Jody Sanders announced on Feb. 9 that the public will not be allowed to make any comments about the book review and appeal.

Murray, who owns clothing and jewelry store Fia + Belle, has said in past interviews with the Fremont Tribune that if her appeal of England-Biggs’ decision to keep the book in the library is denied, she plans to take the issue to the Fremont City Council. Under the city’s Municipal Code, the city council can override any decision or action made by the library advisory board.

The controversy over books began on Dec. 27, when Murray and her daughter, Brianna Kindler, both spoke at a meeting of the Fremont City Council. The duo complained mainly about “Sex is a Funny Word,” but they also opposed four LGBTQ-themed books they said were in the library.

On Dec. 28, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Sanders and library board President Linda McClain met with England-Biggs to discuss the complaints from Murray and Kindler. A decision was made that day to relocate “Sex is a Funny Word” and six other sex education books from the children’s section to the adult section of the library.

The next day, Murray filed an official contested material complaint with the library, seeking to have “Sex is a Funny Word” completely banned from the library. Under the library’s policy, the director has 15 business days to review the contested item and render a decision. If the complainant disagrees with the director’s decision, the person has 10 business days to file an appeal to the library advisory board.

England-Biggs decided on Jan. 16 to retain the book “Sex is a Funny Word” in the library, telling Murray in a letter that the book had value to residents and readers. Murry then filed her appeal of England-Biggs’ decision on Jan. 20.

Murray has kept active on the issue of books she believes are sexually explicit and do not belong in the public library. In several interviews with the Tribune, she has said other residents are working with her to identify inappropriate books and deal with them. She said in mid-January that she had found more than 80 LGBTQ-themed books in the library that she does not believe belong in the library.

On Friday, Murray said she has a growing team of supporters and helpful people who are also shocked by the books in the library, and added that she may file a third official complaint to have another LGBTQ-themed book she would not name removed from the library.

“We’ve got another one on our radar that is also very explicit,” Murray said. “We have so many people reaching out to us, and it is growing. There are people from all around the region, other counties, getting involved.”