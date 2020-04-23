Museum produces online content for students learning at home

The Mueller Planetarium posts new content exploring space and astronomy every Wednesday. Hands-on activities that require only minimal supplies likely to be available at home also are online.

Museum staff also has begun delivering Morrill Hall’s Saturday Investigate programming via live-streaming.

Museums have typically worried that making too much of their content available online could discourage people from visiting the physical buildings. The pandemic is forcing them to rethink this and is likely changing their way of doing business for good.

“We talk in the museum world about visitors being able to visit before they physically come to the museum and to return virtually after they’ve left,” Weller said. “What are those different ways that your visitors can continue to learn from the museum?”

It’s believed the online experience can enrich museums’ contributions as they coordinate it with in-person visits.