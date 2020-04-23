Museum produces online content for students learning at home

The fourth quarter usually means field trip time for many schools.
Area museums and zoos, and the Nebraska State Capitol, are a popular destination for Nebraska students.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has forced schools to transition to remote learning and entertainment attractions to close, in-person field trips aren’t possible this school year.
The University of Nebraska State Museum is among many museums continuing to carry out the educational piece of its mission by having content available remotely for schoolchildren.
Morrill Hall in Lincoln typically sees hundreds of students of all ages pass through its doors for field trips in April and May.
“It’s kind of heart-wrenching to walk through the museum now and see it empty,” Director Susan Weller said in a press release.
In fiscal year 2019, a record 31,000 kindergarten through 12th grade students from Nebraska explored the State Museum’s programs.
“Once we knew schools were shutting down … we thought through what we could do to support parents and teachers who are home and trying to support their children’s learning,” Weller said. “That meant taking what we usually do face-to-face and pivoting to deliver it remotely.”
Emily Brown, the museum’s education supervisor, and her staff, including virtual learning coordinator Annie Mumgaard, got to work.
Mumgaard said the museum began creating virtual field trips about five years ago.
“We started with what we knew best — elephants,” she said.
Eight virtual field trips consisting of standards-based material initially were created.
As the pandemic made in-person visits impossible, Morrill Hall has made its virtual field trips available three times a day every Tuesday in April, which will continue through May. Teachers can sign up their classes, or parents can sign up their children individually. Hundreds of students at a time are participating via Zoom as Nebraska scientists and educators interact live with participants.
A program on evolution is scheduled on April 28. Next month’s offerings scheduled so far are Animals in the Hall, on May 5, and Art of Ancient Sea Monsters, on May 12. For more information or to register, visit https://go.unl.edu/surc .
In addition to those virtual field trips, museum staff members have continued to create online content.
Facebook Live learning sessions are posted weekly and archived on the museum’s website. So far, programs cover Nebraska fossils, highway paleontology, anthropology preservation and exploring the inland sea.
The Mueller Planetarium posts new content exploring space and astronomy every Wednesday. Hands-on activities that require only minimal supplies likely to be available at home also are online.
Museum staff also has begun delivering Morrill Hall’s Saturday Investigate programming via live-streaming.
Museums have typically worried that making too much of their content available online could discourage people from visiting the physical buildings. The pandemic is forcing them to rethink this and is likely changing their way of doing business for good.
“We talk in the museum world about visitors being able to visit before they physically come to the museum and to return virtually after they’ve left,” Weller said. “What are those different ways that your visitors can continue to learn from the museum?”
It’s believed the online experience can enrich museums’ contributions as they coordinate it with in-person visits.
“It actually has been a bit liberating,” Weller said. “It really is allowing good science learning to happen using really the basic, fundamental tools and curiosity. At the end of the day, you remember what you’re curious about. What we’re hoping with this pivot is we’re feeding curiosity and we’re helping nurture that innate wonder, and that’s where your future scientists, your future poets come from.”
Weller said her staff already is thinking beyond this moment to how they can add more museum content online.
“There will be innovation that continues long after this pandemic is gone, and it will be a way for people to connect long after they’re here,” she said.
Mumgaard predicts the museum’s online programming increasingly will be used by teachers to support their classroom curricula by “reinforcing their subject matters, introducing new material and introducing them to new careers and the life of scientists.”
“It just opens up the world,” she said.
While Nebraska remains Morrill Hall’s primary audience, online visits have been noted since the pandemic began from people across the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, Morocco, Chile, France, Algeria, Turkey, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, China, the United Kingdom and South Africa.
“That really gives me goosebumps,” Weller said.
