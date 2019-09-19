Area museums provide a wealth of learning opportunities.
Visitors of all ages are invited to museums to view national traveling exhibits and their respective permanent collections.
Saturday marks Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.
On this day only, participating museums across the United States emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institutions’ Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day ticket.
The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday. Last year, over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for the event.
The Museum Day ticket is available for download at: www.smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two on Saturday only. One ticket per email address is permitted.
Area museums participating in Museum Day include:
Cass County Historical Society MuseumLocated at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, the Cass County Historical Society Museum traces the history of Cass County to 1854, the year the area was opened for settlement.
The temporary exhibit, “Harvest Festival Memories,” is currently on display. The exhibit of photographs and memorabilia highlights past Fall Festivals in Plattsmouth. On Saturday, musical instruments will be on display throughout the museum.
The Museum Day hours are noon to 4 p.m.
El Museo LatinoEl Museo Latino, located at 4701 S. 25th St. in Omaha, is the first Latino art and history museum dedicated to preserving Latino history, traditions and arts through the presentation of exhibitions, educational programs and community events throughout the year.
Exhibits that will be on display on Saturday are: “HUIPILES – Indigenous Textiles from Guatemala” and “Indigenous Dress in Mexico/Traje Indigena en Mexico.”
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
General Crook House MuseumLoated at 5730 N. 30th St. in Omaha, the General Crook House Museum is the authentically restored home of Civil War and National Indian Wars hero, General George Crook, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house was built was built in the Italianate style, which represented the grandeur of the military frontier. All furnishings are antiques from the 1880 Victorian period.
The 2019-20 exhibit features people, places, businesses, events and inventions receiving national and international notoriety.
The museum will be open 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.
Great Plains Art MuseumThe Great Plains Art Museum can be found at 1155 Q St. in downtown Lincoln.
The museum exhibits art that interprets the history, culture, environment and creative spirit of the Great Plains of North America.
Temporary exhibits on display include: “Hills Snyder: Altered States (Part Five)” and “In the Bohemian Alps: Photographs by Michael Farrell.”
You have free articles remaining.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Great Plains Black History MuseumThe Great Plains Black History Museum at 2221 N. 24th St. in Omaha is the only African American history museum in Nebraska. It focuses on American history told through the lens of African Americans.
A community workshop on the history of jazz in Omaha will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. The museum will be open for tours from 1-5 p.m.
International Quilt Study Center & MuseumLocated on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus at 33rd and Holdrege streets, the International Quilt Study Center & Museum houses the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection spanning four centuries and more than 50 countries.
Visitors to the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be able to view several traveling exhibitions.
“Liz Axford: Overlay” showcases wholecloth quilts with hand-dyed surfaces integrated by dense, single-color quilting. “Whimsy” features quilts that speak to people’s fanciful sides. “Dualities: Emiko Toda Loeb” includes quilts that are meant to be viewed freestanding, from both sides. “Old World Quilts” includes silk and embroidered whole cloth quilts with pictorial designs and fanciful birds and animals that hale from around the world.
Joslyn Art MuseumJoslyn Art Museum at 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha showcases art from ancient times to the present. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum features galleries, a 1,000–seat concert hall, fountain court, education technology gallery, lecture hall, classrooms, sculpture garden, café, shop, and Art Works, an interactive space for art exploration.
Sarpy County MuseumThe Sarpy County Historical Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue protects, preserves, and promotes the rich history of Sarpy County.
The museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features over 4,000 square feet and houses exhibits that encompass local history from the time when its original inhabitants freely roamed the plains to the present day thriving metropolitan area.
The Durham MuseumLocated at 801 S. 10th St. in Omaha, The Durham Museum is home to permanent exhibits that preserve Omaha’s vibrant history.
The museum’s traveling exhibits display subjects ranging from history and culture, to science and industry, and many entertaining, educational, family-oriented activities. In 2016, Omaha’s Union Station was declared a National Historic Landmark.
Temporary exhibits currently on display include: “Byron Reed Gallery,” “Sound the Alarm: The Making of the Omaha Fire Department,” “Jobber’s Canyon: Omaha’s Lost History” and “Taking it to the Streets: Grading Downtown Omaha.”
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Union Pacific Railroad MuseumLocated at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum is housed in a historic Carnegie Library building.
Among the most popular museum exhibits are: “America Travels by Rail,” which celebrates the height of passenger travel; “The Lincoln Collection,” featuring artifacts from President Abraham Lincoln’s rail car and funeral; and “Working on the Railroad,” an exhibit featuring the technology and innovation that sustain Union Pacific as a railroad industry leader.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University of Nebraska State Museum—Morrill HallEstablished in 1871, the University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall is focused on promoting discovery in natural science, fostering scientific understanding and interpretation of the Earth’s past, present and future, as well as enhancing stewardship of the natural and cultural heritage of Nebraska through world-class exhibits, collections, and special events.
The museum is located at 645 N. 14th St. in Lincoln. Its hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Cherish Nebraska” is an all new exhibit floor. The fourth level of Morrill Hall has been transformed into state-of-the-art exhibits using modern technology. The NASA exhibition, “Sun, Earth, Universe,” also is on display.