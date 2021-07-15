150th celebrations, county fairs and a national rodeo will be all be happening in the area

As the calendar hits mid-July, area residents are preparing to celebrate 150 years of their towns while county fair season to about to begin.

Both Scribner and Nickerson will be hosting 150th celebrations this weekend. The Burt and Douglas county fairs both also are right around the corner, as is the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Following is more information about each of those events:

Scribner’s 150th

Scribner’s 150th celebration is set for Friday through Sunday, July 16-18.

The weekend will begin with airboat rides from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the river bridge. Scribner resident George Stockamp will be firing off his homemade cannon at 5 p.m. Friday in the city park to officially mark the beginning of the celebration.

There will be a wine and beer tasting the park from 5-9 p.m. Friday to go along with Jazz in the Park featuring On the Rocks, which will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m.