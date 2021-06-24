After a year delay, Wahoo prepares for 150th celebration

WAHOO – The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the Wahoo 150 celebration for a year, but in the end, the wait was worth it.
The Wahoo 150+1 celebration will take place Thursday, June 24, to Sunday, June 27, at various locations around Wahoo.
Plans began in 2019 for the city’s sesquicentennial. Stacy Ideus, along with Kim Homes, co-chaired a committee of volunteers whose goal was to make the event memorable.
“It’s going to be a great weekend,” said Ideus. “I’m really excited to be co-chair and just be behind the scenes.”
The excitement of planning Wahoo 150 turned to panic in 2020, as COVID-19 spread through the county and public events were canceled right and left. In April, the committee made a tough decision to postpone the celebration a few months, hoping the pandemic would be over by August.
Unfortunately, their gamble was not a winning one.
“By the time we got closer to August, we realized there was really no hope,” Ideus said.
The pandemic continued, and Wahoo 150 was postponed until the summer of 2021. They chose a weekend almost exactly one year from the original date. To reflect the one-year delay, the name was altered to “Wahoo 150+1.”
After the new date was officially chosen, work began to resurrect the schedule. Astonishingly, very few things had to be changed, according to Ideus.
“That was really surprising,” she said. “Our scheduled was unchanged.”
The scheduled modified in a positive way with the addition of new activities. There were so many that organizers had to extend the celebration.
“We added a day because there were so many activities,” Ideus said.
From the beginning, organizers determined that the scope of Wahoo 150 was too big to be contained in one location. So the celebration is spread out throughout the community.
There are activities at Lake Wanahoo on Thursday, while the bulk of the events on Friday will take place in Smith Park with others scattered around the city. Saturday night the streets of downtown Wahoo will be blocked off for the vendor fair and food vendors, beer garden and street dance. Sunday’s activities are a little more spread out, with events at Platte Valley Equipment, Lake Wanahoo and the future site of the Wahoo Dog Park.
The packed schedule is full of a variety of events that will appeal to everyone. Ideus and the committee hope that people who grew up in Wahoo and those who have family and friends in the area will plan to come to Wahoo to celebrate the sesquicentennial.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” she said.
Wahoo isn’t the only area community hosting a celebration this weekend. Here’s more information about other area festivals:
Old Settlers Days
The 96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days will take place Friday through Sunday in North Bend. A majority of the events are located at North Bend City Park.
The Hanes Mobile Military Museum can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in downtown North Bend.
A welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers (a wine and beer tasting) and a tiki-torch-lit walk around the arboretum trails at North Bend Central High School are among the events set for Friday.
Saturday features a variety of sporting events, a craft fair, car show, children’s games, kiddie parade, and a fireworks display.
A community worship service will be followed by the annual Loving Cup presentation on Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by water fights at 3:30 p.m. and entertainment by Omaha Pipes and Drums at 4:30 p.m. on the tennis court stage at the north end of the park.
Events taking place all weekend include the D.C. Lynch carnival, bingo, a beer garden and the Pride of the Platte Photography Display.
Yutan Days
Yutan will be hosting its community celebration on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s activities include a kiddie parade, a kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, ice cream and games, a beer garden with music and karaoke by Dynamic Air, and a fireworks display.
Saturday’s events begin with a freewill donation pancake feed from 7-11 a.m. at the Yutan Fire Department. Other events include a fun run, 2-on-2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, parade, inflatables, a family kickball tournament, silent auction, and live music in the beer garden by Zach Miller and Cooper James.
Clarkson Czech Days
Clarkson will celebrate its Czech heritage Friday through Sunday with the 59th Annual Clarkson Czech Days.
Friday’s activities kick off at 5 p.m. with the opening of food stands and the beer garden. The evening will include performances by the Clarkson Community Band, a magician/comedian, and The Rude Band in the beer garden.
Saturday’s full slate of events includes a Czech dinner, car show, live music, petting zoo, dance performances, kids tractor pull, water fights, wine and beer tasting, Nebraska State Czech Queen Pageant, and a street dance.
Sunday will feature a tractor ride, polka Mass, live music, a tarok tournament, parade, a kolache eating contest, and a polka dance.
A full schedule of events can be found online at www.clarksonczechdays.org.