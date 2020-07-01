Area communities planning modified July 4th celebrations

Fourth of July celebrations will be a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Area communities which typically celebrate with daylong festivities are planning modified celebrations this year.
Arlington Summer Sizzle will be taking place on July 3 at the Two Rivers complex on the northeast edge of Arlington.
Music by the Pokorny Boys featuring Taylor Wakefield will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be followed by live music from the Dylan Bloom Band at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to bring a chair and listen to the music. Groups can be no more than eight people and each group should be seated in an area at least six feet away from other groups. Chairs, canopies, food and beverages are welcome.
There will be port-a-potties and hand-sanitizing stations available.
If you choose to stay in your car at the Two Rivers complex or celebrate from your own backyard, you can tune in to 87.9 FM to listen to the music.
A fireworks display is set to begin at 10 p.m. Music to accompany the fireworks also can be heard on 87.9 FM.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, has been exposed to someone who has symptoms or has tested positive, is asked to stay home.
West Point is planning a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday at Neligh Park.
Food vendors will be open at the park from 5-11 p.m. A cruise night will take place from 7-9 p.m. A fireworks display will follow at 10 p.m.
The south parking lot at the Nielsen Center and the swimming pool’s west parking lot will be reserved for people who want to view the fireworks from their vehicle. Angled parking will be available along the east side of the park lake.
Bathrooms will be open beginning at 5 p.m. and they will be sanitized every two hours until the conclusion of the fireworks display. Food vendors will be spread out to allow patrons in line to separate by six feet.
There will be limited seating on the baseball field and within Neligh Park. Groups seated in those areas should remain six feet apart. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
Blair also will be having a cruise night as part of its festivities.
The cruise night will be held from 6-9 p.m. July 4. Those interested in participating should meet at the Walmart parking lot in Blair. A recent Blair Cruise Night featured about 750 cars.
A fireworks display presented by Midwest Fireworks will follow at 10 p.m. at the former Dana College campus in Blair. Music will accompany the fireworks on 94.7 FM.
Following are additional area public fireworks displays:
July 2Moeller Field – A fireworks display will follow the Fremont Moo’s baseball game vs. the Hastings Sodbusters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with the fireworks to begin at approximately 10 p.m.
July 3Fremont – Fremont’s annual fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. at Christensen Field.
Oakland – The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Oakland City Park.
West Shores – The West Shores Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of the lake.
Valley Shores – A fireworks display will begin at 9:50 p.m. on the south side of Valley Shores Lake.
Decatur – Pop-n-Doc’s Marina will be hosting Decatur’s annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Tekamah – The Tekamah Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Northridge Country Club.
July 4Lake Ventura – The Lake Ventura Home Owners Association will be sponsoring a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on the north side of Lake Ventura, located west of Fremont.
Hooper – A fireworks display will start a 10 p.m. at Hooper City Park.
Mallard Landing – The Mallard Landing Home Owners Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the island in the middle of Mallard Landing Lake, near Valley.
