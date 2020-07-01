Area communities planning modified July 4th celebrations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fourth of July celebrations will be a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Area communities which typically celebrate with daylong festivities are planning modified celebrations this year.

Arlington Summer Sizzle will be taking place on July 3 at the Two Rivers complex on the northeast edge of Arlington.

Music by the Pokorny Boys featuring Taylor Wakefield will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be followed by live music from the Dylan Bloom Band at 8:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring a chair and listen to the music. Groups can be no more than eight people and each group should be seated in an area at least six feet away from other groups. Chairs, canopies, food and beverages are welcome.

There will be port-a-potties and hand-sanitizing stations available.

If you choose to stay in your car at the Two Rivers complex or celebrate from your own backyard, you can tune in to 87.9 FM to listen to the music.

A fireworks display is set to begin at 10 p.m. Music to accompany the fireworks also can be heard on 87.9 FM.