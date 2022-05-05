Area events offer plenty of entertainment options this weekend

This weekend offers an eclectic mix of events in Fremont and the surrounding area.

Whether you’re a fan of vintage items, wine, horses or music, there is an event for you this weekend.

This is the second weekend for Junkstock: Spring Edition. The three-day festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday at Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road Drive, in Waterloo.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Junkstock features junk and vintage vendors and artisans from the region and all over the country. There also will be live music and food trucks. Pets are welcome.

Admission is $10 per day or $30 for a full weekend pass which includes early bird access on Friday. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

In addition to Junkstock, here are several other events taking place this weekend:

International Omaha

World-class equestrian competition returns to Omaha for the 2022 International Omaha Presented by Burlington Capital at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Produced by the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, the International Omaha is all located under one roof – stabling, warm-up, competition arena, educational and exhibit area, demonstrations, dining venues and a shopping expo.

The event gives riders, visitors and volunteers from nearly 40 states and multiple countries a chance to see and meet some of the world’s finest equestrian athletes, who will be competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

“Burlington Capital and the Omaha Equestrian Foundation are thrilled to showcase equestrian sport in Omaha,” Lisa Roskens, CEO of Burlington Capital and Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, said in a news release. “International Omaha features top riders, vaulters and horses and will be a taste of what we’ll host at next year’s FEI World Cup Finals. In addition, the educational and exhibit area showcases exciting aspects of the sport horse industry and creates access for children and other individuals to learn more about the horses, riders and competitions.”

The jumping competition features classes at a range of heights and divisions, including children’s, junior/amateur, and open, with the action starting at 8 a.m. each day. Evening performances open on Friday at 7 p.m. with the $75,000 InIt2WinIt Speed Jumping Challenge. Saturday evening will feature an FEI Vaulting World Cup qualifying event. Other highlights include the Developing Rider Invitational Jumping event on Saturday.

The free demonstration arena also will be open every day at 8 a.m., featuring demonstrations from a wide variety of disciplines and a clinic with Olympic Gold Medalist and Jumping World Cup Finals Winner, Melanie Smith Taylor.

The event culminates in the $100,000 Grand Prix of Omaha on Sunday. Opening ceremonies for the Grand Prix begin at 3 p.m.

International Omaha tickets, available at ticketmaster.com, start at $10 for a single session and $45 for all-session tickets.

Free events (no ticket required) are available during the morning and afternoon performances, Thursday through Sunday. The event also will feature a tradeshow with a wide variety of shopping offerings, food sampling, and engaging educational exhibits for children. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs with riders.

Sip Nebraska

Sip Nebraska, a wine, beer and spirits festival, will take place from 4-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland.

The weekend will feature unlimited tastings from Nebraska’s best-produced wines, hard ciders, craft beers and spirits.

Other activities will include lawn games, live music, dance lessons, goat yoga, sip and learn classes, trolley tours through the park, food vendors, and artisan and craft vendors.

Tasting tickets are $45 on Friday and $55 on Saturday. Tasting tickets include event entry, a tasting glass, and wine, hard cider, craft beer and spirit tastings.

Limited edition tickets (only 500 available each day) are $65 on Friday and $75 on Saturday. These tickets include event entry; a tasting glass; wine, hard cider, craft beer and spirit tastings, including limited edition tastings; an event T-shirt; and access to indoor restrooms.

Tickets for designated drivers are $15. Designated driver tickets include event entry, unlimited bottled water and access to all the entertainment. No alcohol consumption or purchase is allowed with a designated driver ticket.

Live music

The Fremont Opera House will be hosting a concert by Sundae + Mr. Goessl at 7 p.m. Friday. Sundae + Mr. Goessl features award-winning vocalist Kate Voss and virtuoso guitarist Jason Goessl.

This wife/husband duo incorporates humor, vintage style, interesting instrumentation, nostalgia and serious musicianship in their act.

Tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org or at Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Bakersfield, which plays classic country and vintage rock ‘n roll, will be performing from 7-11 p.m. Friday at Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge and everyone is welcome.

Viva Las Vegas with Frankie Moreno will have performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.

Known for his entertainment shows and virtuoso piano technique, Moreno will bring the hottest shows on the Vegas Strip to Omaha with hits from Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Tickets range from $33 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.