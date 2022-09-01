Area students are members of Cornhusker Marching Band

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 300-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2022 debut Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against North Dakota.

This year’s band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country; though, 74% of the students are from Nebraska. Twenty-one percent of the students have majors in the Glenn Korff School of Music. The rest are studying in about 70 other degree programs across campus. Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.

The Cornhusker Marching Band, which resides in the Korff School, was founded in 1879 as an ROTC unit and is one of the oldest marching bands in the nation. The band has received many honors throughout its 143-year history, including a Distinguished Recognition Trophy presented by John Philip Sousa in 1927 and the John Philip Sousa Foundation’s Sudler Trophy in 1996. The Sudler Trophy is the highest honor given to collegiate bands.

The following area students are members of the 2022 Cornhusker Marching Band:

Cedar Bluffs: Hailey Anderson, alto saxophone, junior, physics.

Fremont: Yukina Higashi, clarinet, sophomore, music; Shane Miller, alto saxophone, sophomore, mechanical engineering; Grant Westerman, clarinet, junior, music.

Wahoo: Kyra Scanlon, trumpet, sophomore, chemistry; Avery Spicka, tuba, sophomore, music education.