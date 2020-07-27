Bakersfield to play Friday at Fremont Eagles Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has announced its schedule for Tuesday, July 28, through Monday, Aug. 3.

The club will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries, onion rings, salad or cottage cheese, and cheesy broccoli soup.

On Friday, the kitchen also will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, cole slaw or baked beans, salad or cottage cheese. The special will be hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and salad. The cost is $7.99 plus tax.

Bakersfield will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the main floor. There is no cover charge and there will be bar specials during the band.

The club will open at noon on Saturday with the kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The special will feature New York strip steak (10-12 ounce), potato, vegetable, salad and roll. The cost is $9.99 plus tax. Shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, cole slaw or baked beans, salad or cottage cheese also will be available.

The club will be closed on Sunday and open at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday as well as Legion and Legion Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.

