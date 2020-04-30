Band plans drive-in event on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dillon Gaige wants to provide some community entertainment while helping people stay safe.

So the Dillion Gaige Band will perform during a drive-in movie theater-style show at 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot behind Deno’s Bar & Grill, 203 Fourth St., in Snyder. The public is invited to the free event.

The original country band will play on a stage in the parking lot.

Vehicles will park on a first-come, first-served basis and Gaige encourages people to come early.

“The main goal is to keep everybody safe and practice social distancing,” he said.

Gaige said the band is donating its time. He said Deno’s will serve vehicles with attendees interested in purchasing food or beverages.

“They will come to your vehicle and take care of you,” he said. “So if you want to support the bar, it’s awesome. If not, we want people to get out, but still maintain social distancing.”

He believes the event will provide an opportunity for people to listen to music.

“We took inspiration from drive nights that have been happening all over the state,” he said.