Band plans drive-in event on Friday

Dillon Gaige wants to provide some community entertainment while helping people stay safe.
So the Dillion Gaige Band will perform during a drive-in movie theater-style show at 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot behind Deno’s Bar & Grill, 203 Fourth St., in Snyder. The public is invited to the free event.
The original country band will play on a stage in the parking lot.
Vehicles will park on a first-come, first-served basis and Gaige encourages people to come early.
“The main goal is to keep everybody safe and practice social distancing,” he said.
Gaige said the band is donating its time. He said Deno’s will serve vehicles with attendees interested in purchasing food or beverages.
“They will come to your vehicle and take care of you,” he said. “So if you want to support the bar, it’s awesome. If not, we want people to get out, but still maintain social distancing.”
He believes the event will provide an opportunity for people to listen to music.
“We took inspiration from drive nights that have been happening all over the state,” he said.
Gaige plays guitar and is the band’s lead singer. Tyler King is the drummer and Blake John is bass guitarist.
He said the group plays country, rock and pop music and takes requests. He estimates the show will last until 10 p.m.
Besides being a musician, Gaige is a design engineer for Smeal Fire Apparatus in Snyder.
“Our community has suffered greatly due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we wanted to give back while still keeping everyone safe,” Gaige said. “Many musicians have struggled finding creative outlets in this time, just as many people have had lack of entertainment. Myself and others thought this will be a great opportunity to showcase creativity in a time of disaster.”
