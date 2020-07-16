Band set to play at Fremont Eagles Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club’s kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday.

The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, cole slaw, baked beans and salad. The special will be meat loaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, asparagus, salad and a dinner roll.

The band Class Act II featuring Jerry Stingley will be playing from 7-10 p.m. Friday.

The club will open at noon on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, the club opens at 3 p.m. and there is a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

